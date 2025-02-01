Bcc Full Spectrum Community Outreach Foundation Corporation
Full Spectrum Community Outreach Foundation Corporation Memberships 2025
🌈 Free Membership (No Cost)
free
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
A great starting point for businesses and organizations that want to publicly show their support for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity. This tier provides a window decal, a certificate of recognition, and a website listing, allowing you to showcase your commitment to equality.
• Window Decal to display your commitment
• Official Certificate recognizing your business as LGBTQIA+ inclusive
• Listed on our website under the Friends of Full Spectrum page
• 1 Social Media Share per calendar year
A great starting point for businesses and organizations that want to publicly show their support for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity. This tier provides a window decal, a certificate of recognition, and a website listing, allowing you to showcase your commitment to equality.
• Window Decal to display your commitment
• Official Certificate recognizing your business as LGBTQIA+ inclusive
• Listed on our website under the Friends of Full Spectrum page
• 1 Social Media Share per calendar year
💜 Supporter Membership ($50 per year)
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Designed for businesses looking to take their support to the next level. In addition to the benefits of the Free Membership, this tier offers increased social media exposure, discounted advertising, and savings on event participation, making it perfect for organizations wanting more visibility and engagement within the community.
• Window Decal to display your commitment to inclusivity
• Official Certificate recognizing your business as LGBTQIA+ inclusive
• Listed on our website under the Friends of Full Spectrum page
• 3 Social Media Shares per calendar year
• $15 off a vendor space for Pride in the Valley Festival
• $15 off an Annual Winter Gala Individual Ticket
Designed for businesses looking to take their support to the next level. In addition to the benefits of the Free Membership, this tier offers increased social media exposure, discounted advertising, and savings on event participation, making it perfect for organizations wanting more visibility and engagement within the community.
• Window Decal to display your commitment to inclusivity
• Official Certificate recognizing your business as LGBTQIA+ inclusive
• Listed on our website under the Friends of Full Spectrum page
• 3 Social Media Shares per calendar year
• $15 off a vendor space for Pride in the Valley Festival
• $15 off an Annual Winter Gala Individual Ticket
🌟 Advocate Membership ($100 per year)
$100
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
The ultimate level of commitment to inclusivity. This tier provides maximum exposure with more social media shares, larger discounts on advertising and event participation, and exclusive savings on staff training and gala events. It’s ideal for businesses that want to be recognized as true advocates for LGBTQIA+ equality.
• Window Decal to display your commitment to inclusivity
• Official Certificate recognizing your business as LGBTQIA+ inclusive
• Listed on our website under the Friends of Full Spectrum page
• 5 Social Media Shares per calendar year
• Save $40 off a vendor space for Pride in the Valley Festival
• $25 off an Annual Winter Gala Individual Ticket
• $50 off an 8-person table at the Annual Winter Gala
The ultimate level of commitment to inclusivity. This tier provides maximum exposure with more social media shares, larger discounts on advertising and event participation, and exclusive savings on staff training and gala events. It’s ideal for businesses that want to be recognized as true advocates for LGBTQIA+ equality.
• Window Decal to display your commitment to inclusivity
• Official Certificate recognizing your business as LGBTQIA+ inclusive
• Listed on our website under the Friends of Full Spectrum page
• 5 Social Media Shares per calendar year
• Save $40 off a vendor space for Pride in the Valley Festival
• $25 off an Annual Winter Gala Individual Ticket
• $50 off an 8-person table at the Annual Winter Gala