Full Steam Ahead for Whistle Stop Kids

Treat yourself to an unforgettable weekend of connection, adventure, and fresh northern Michigan air at beautiful Lake Ann Camp. This special Mother Daughter or Father Son getaway offers the perfect chance to unplug from daily routines and spend meaningful time together.

Enjoy cozy cabin lodging, delicious meals, and a full schedule of activities designed for all ages. From canoeing and swimming to campfires, nature exploration, and team challenges, every moment is built to encourage laughter, bonding, and lasting memories.

Whether you’re paddling across the lake, sharing stories by the fire, or simply enjoying the quiet beauty of the outdoors, this weekend is about strengthening relationships and creating moments you’ll both cherish for years to come.

Pack your bags and get ready for a memory-making adventure.





A $350 value!