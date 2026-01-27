Full Tilt Riders MC National Relay: Riding for a Cure

Hosted by
About this event
Naming rights (“Presented by ___”), logo featured on all flags, social media, flyers, and relay baton.
Sponsor specific FTR MC Chapter relay stops/events in their city. Logo on Banners or flag and on carrier that travels on all the roads.
Sponsor gas, lodging, or meals for riders; name featured on media and social media.
Sponsor the National relay decal handouts; name featured on media and social media.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!