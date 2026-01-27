Family 1st Foundation

Full Tilt Riders MC National Relay: Riding for a Cure

Title Sponsor
$250

Naming rights (“Presented by ___”), logo featured on all flags, social media, flyers, and relay baton.

Chapter Sponsor
$100

Sponsor specific FTR MC Chapter relay stops/events in their city. Logo on Banners or flag and on carrier that travels on all the roads.

Leg Sponsor
$50

Sponsor gas, lodging, or meals for riders; name featured on media and social media.

Relay Sponsor
$25

Sponsor the National relay decal handouts; name featured on media and social media.

