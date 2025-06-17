Clifton Park Nursery School
Full Year Tuition 25-26
Two Days a Week - Full Year
$1,445
Tuesday/ Thursday 9:00 - 11:30
Three Days a Week - Full Year
$2,082.50
Monday/ Wednesday/ Friday 9:00 - 12:00
Five Days a Week - Full Year
$2,762.50
Monday/ Wednesday/ Friday 9:00 - 12:00/ Tuesday/ Thursday 9:00 - 11:30 (please note the end times differ)
