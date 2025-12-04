Hosted by

Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

Fulshear Charger Band Silent Auction

Pick-up location

31818 Fulshear Creek Trail, Fulshear, TX 77441, USA

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value = $150 (including $25 gift card)

Contents:

$25 Whole Foods Gift Card

3 bottles of Wellington Cellars Century Vine Zinfandel (2022)

Cranberry hazelnut crisps

Chocolate truffles

Cornichons

Orange chocolates

Marcona almonds

--Donated by Bailey Mill

Candy Basket item
Candy Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value = $75

(including $25 gift card)

Contents:

$25 5 Below Gift Card

Ring Pop

Airheads

Sweetarts

Sour Patch

Assorted chocolates

Nerds gummy clusters

Swedish fish

Whirly Pop

Mega Candy Buttons

Gummy Bears

Hershey Kisses

--Donated by Becca Nicholls

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value = $100

Contents:

Body Scrub

Bath Bombs

Aromatherapy Candle

Sleep Mask

Herbal Tea

Body Cream

Faux Greenery

Foot Peel/Mask

Diamond Foot Scrubber

--Donated by Heather Dailey-Fuentes

Cookie Baker Basket item
Cookie Baker Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $75

Contents:

4 x Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix

Peanut Butter Cookie Mix

Brownie Mix

Wilton gel food colors

Parchment baking sheets

Holiday cookie cutters

2 x mini spatulas

Mini whisk

Piping Bags (50)

Cookie Recipes

Ceramic Baking Sheet Set – 3 pans

--Donated by Courtney Eubanks & Kari Reasnor

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $50

Contents:

Microwave Popcorn (12)

Acrylic Bowl

6 pack bottled Coke

Cozy Throw Blanket

Nerds Gummy Clusters

Skittles Pop’d

Sour Patch Santas

--donated by Tracy Walton

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100

Contents:

Sweet Tarts

Gummy Bears

Our Moments Card Deck

Pictionary Card Deck

Microwave Popcorn (6)

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Farkle

Taboo

Sorry!

Catan

--donated by Courtney Eubanks, Becca Nicholls, & Donica Nowotny

Holiday Theme Basket item
Holiday Theme Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $150

Contents:

(Royal Standard products)

Candy Cane Cutie Tote

Candy Cane Cutie Throw

Candy Cane Cutie Square Platter

Santa Hat Spreader

Jolly Santa Tidbit Bowl

Don’t Tell Santa Party Cups

--donated by Tera Hopkins

Burn Bootcamp item
Burn Bootcamp
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $218

Contents:

1 month membership

Tumbler cup

Lip balm

Protein bar

Electrolyte mix - single serve

Pre-workout mix - single serve

Burn ornament

Vinyl Sticker

--donated by Burn Bootcamp Fulshear

2-Night Getaway: UPDATED TERMS - PLEASE READ item
2-Night Getaway: UPDATED TERMS - PLEASE READ
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $600

2-Night Getaway @ Brenham Air BnB. Sleeps 2.

Welcome to the Pink Peony on Market Street - a bold, stylish upstairs studio in historic downton Brenham. Walk to shops, restaurants, and bars! The vibrant space features two twin beds, a chic kitchenette with pink touches and coffee bar, a full bathroom with designer details, and a private second story deck overlooking the trees. Downstairs unit rents separately.


Subject to availability

Must be used by December 31, 2026.

Not available on the following dates:

January 22-25

March 14-28

October 1-18


Bold and beautifully designed upstairs studio nestled in the heart of downtown Brenham. With vibrant floral wallpaper, playful pink accents, and luxe touches throughout, this space is perfect for a girls' getaway, solo retreat, or mother-daughter escape.

What You'll Love:

--Located in historic downtown Brenham - walk to shops, restaurants, coffee spots, and local bars

--Designer twin beds with plush green velvet headboards and cozy bedding

--Private 2nd story deck with seating, surrounded by lush trees for a peaceful morning coffee or evening wine

--Chic kitchenette with black and gold cabinetry, marble-style counters, pink utensils, mini fridge, microwave, and a coffee bar stocked with essentials

--Thoughtfully curated decor, including books, art, and feminine touches throughout

--Full bathroom with elegant finishes, tiled shower with shampoo/conditioner/body wash, and high-end lighting


Location perks:

--Nestled in historic downtown Brenham

--Walkable to restaurants, boutique shopping, galleries, and nightlife

--Close to antique trails, wineries, and seasonal events

--30 min from Round Top, TX

--45 min from College Station, TX


This property is a one-of-a-kind retreat where comfort meets personality. Whether you're in town for shipping, sigtseeing, or simply relaxing, this jewel box of a studio is ready to make your stay memorable.

--donated by Kristen Mann

Round of Golf for Four item
Round of Golf for Four
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $400

Round of Golf for Four @ Weston Lakes Country Club

--donated by Weston Lakes Country Club

4 x Astros Tickets item
4 x Astros Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $400

4 Astros Tickets: Club level + Parking

--donated by the Applebaum family

50 minute facial OR massage item
50 minute facial OR massage
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $130

--donated by Hand & Stone Fulshear

CFHS Parking Spot A item
CFHS Parking Spot A
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value: $50

Choose ONE student parking spot for the 2026-27 school year BEFORE any other student parking spot is assigned. (conditions apply - see certificate)

CFHS Parking Spot B item
CFHS Parking Spot B
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value: $50

Choose ONE student parking spot for the 2026-27 school year BEFORE any other student parking spot is assigned. (conditions apply - see certificate)

Charger Band Uniform Vest & Shako item
Charger Band Uniform Vest & Shako
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value: Priceless

Choose any size

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!