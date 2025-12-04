Fulshear Charger Band Silent Auction

Estimated Value: $600

2-Night Getaway @ Brenham Air BnB. Sleeps 2.

Welcome to the Pink Peony on Market Street - a bold, stylish upstairs studio in historic downton Brenham. Walk to shops, restaurants, and bars! The vibrant space features two twin beds, a chic kitchenette with pink touches and coffee bar, a full bathroom with designer details, and a private second story deck overlooking the trees. Downstairs unit rents separately.





Subject to availability

Must be used by December 31, 2026.

Not available on the following dates:

January 22-25

March 14-28

October 1-18





Bold and beautifully designed upstairs studio nestled in the heart of downtown Brenham. With vibrant floral wallpaper, playful pink accents, and luxe touches throughout, this space is perfect for a girls' getaway, solo retreat, or mother-daughter escape.

What You'll Love:

--Located in historic downtown Brenham - walk to shops, restaurants, coffee spots, and local bars

--Designer twin beds with plush green velvet headboards and cozy bedding

--Private 2nd story deck with seating, surrounded by lush trees for a peaceful morning coffee or evening wine

--Chic kitchenette with black and gold cabinetry, marble-style counters, pink utensils, mini fridge, microwave, and a coffee bar stocked with essentials

--Thoughtfully curated decor, including books, art, and feminine touches throughout

--Full bathroom with elegant finishes, tiled shower with shampoo/conditioner/body wash, and high-end lighting





Location perks:

--Nestled in historic downtown Brenham

--Walkable to restaurants, boutique shopping, galleries, and nightlife

--Close to antique trails, wineries, and seasonal events

--30 min from Round Top, TX

--45 min from College Station, TX





This property is a one-of-a-kind retreat where comfort meets personality. Whether you're in town for shipping, sigtseeing, or simply relaxing, this jewel box of a studio is ready to make your stay memorable.

--donated by Kristen Mann