Fulshear Charger Band Silent Auction

Starting bid
Estimated value = $150 (including $25 gift card)
Contents:
$25 Whole Foods Gift Card
3 bottles of Wellington Cellars Century Vine Zinfandel (2022)
Cranberry hazelnut crisps
Chocolate truffles
Cornichons
Orange chocolates
Marcona almonds
--Donated by Bailey Mill
Starting bid
Estimated value = $75
(including $25 gift card)
Contents:
$25 5 Below Gift Card
Ring Pop
Airheads
Sweetarts
Sour Patch
Assorted chocolates
Nerds gummy clusters
Swedish fish
Whirly Pop
Mega Candy Buttons
Gummy Bears
Hershey Kisses
--Donated by Becca Nicholls
Starting bid
Estimated value = $100
Contents:
Body Scrub
Bath Bombs
Aromatherapy Candle
Sleep Mask
Herbal Tea
Body Cream
Faux Greenery
Foot Peel/Mask
Diamond Foot Scrubber
--Donated by Heather Dailey-Fuentes
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $75
Contents:
4 x Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
Peanut Butter Cookie Mix
Brownie Mix
Wilton gel food colors
Parchment baking sheets
Holiday cookie cutters
2 x mini spatulas
Mini whisk
Piping Bags (50)
Cookie Recipes
Ceramic Baking Sheet Set – 3 pans
--Donated by Courtney Eubanks & Kari Reasnor
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $50
Contents:
Microwave Popcorn (12)
Acrylic Bowl
6 pack bottled Coke
Cozy Throw Blanket
Nerds Gummy Clusters
Skittles Pop’d
Sour Patch Santas
--donated by Tracy Walton
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Contents:
Sweet Tarts
Gummy Bears
Our Moments Card Deck
Pictionary Card Deck
Microwave Popcorn (6)
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
Farkle
Taboo
Sorry!
Catan
--donated by Courtney Eubanks, Becca Nicholls, & Donica Nowotny
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
Contents:
(Royal Standard products)
Candy Cane Cutie Tote
Candy Cane Cutie Throw
Candy Cane Cutie Square Platter
Santa Hat Spreader
Jolly Santa Tidbit Bowl
Don’t Tell Santa Party Cups
--donated by Tera Hopkins
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $218
Contents:
1 month membership
Tumbler cup
Lip balm
Protein bar
Electrolyte mix - single serve
Pre-workout mix - single serve
Burn ornament
Vinyl Sticker
--donated by Burn Bootcamp Fulshear
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $600
2-Night Getaway @ Brenham Air BnB. Sleeps 2.
Welcome to the Pink Peony on Market Street - a bold, stylish upstairs studio in historic downton Brenham. Walk to shops, restaurants, and bars! The vibrant space features two twin beds, a chic kitchenette with pink touches and coffee bar, a full bathroom with designer details, and a private second story deck overlooking the trees. Downstairs unit rents separately.
Subject to availability
Must be used by December 31, 2026.
Not available on the following dates:
January 22-25
March 14-28
October 1-18
Bold and beautifully designed upstairs studio nestled in the heart of downtown Brenham. With vibrant floral wallpaper, playful pink accents, and luxe touches throughout, this space is perfect for a girls' getaway, solo retreat, or mother-daughter escape.
What You'll Love:
--Located in historic downtown Brenham - walk to shops, restaurants, coffee spots, and local bars
--Designer twin beds with plush green velvet headboards and cozy bedding
--Private 2nd story deck with seating, surrounded by lush trees for a peaceful morning coffee or evening wine
--Chic kitchenette with black and gold cabinetry, marble-style counters, pink utensils, mini fridge, microwave, and a coffee bar stocked with essentials
--Thoughtfully curated decor, including books, art, and feminine touches throughout
--Full bathroom with elegant finishes, tiled shower with shampoo/conditioner/body wash, and high-end lighting
Location perks:
--Nestled in historic downtown Brenham
--Walkable to restaurants, boutique shopping, galleries, and nightlife
--Close to antique trails, wineries, and seasonal events
--30 min from Round Top, TX
--45 min from College Station, TX
This property is a one-of-a-kind retreat where comfort meets personality. Whether you're in town for shipping, sigtseeing, or simply relaxing, this jewel box of a studio is ready to make your stay memorable.
--donated by Kristen Mann
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400
Round of Golf for Four @ Weston Lakes Country Club
--donated by Weston Lakes Country Club
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400
4 Astros Tickets: Club level + Parking
--donated by the Applebaum family
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $130
--donated by Hand & Stone Fulshear
Starting bid
Estimated value: $50
Choose ONE student parking spot for the 2026-27 school year BEFORE any other student parking spot is assigned. (conditions apply - see certificate)
Starting bid
Estimated value: Priceless
Choose any size
