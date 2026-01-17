Fulshear Charger Color Guard Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Package includes:
$ 50 Flemings/Outback/Carrabba Restaurant Gift Card
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey 2 pack- Bourbon & Rye 375ml each
6 ct. shot glasses
BBW men’s Bourbon scented body lotion
Chocolate orange shortbread cookies
Keepsake wooden basket with handles
Estimated Value: $100
Donated By: Jain Family, Heather Dailey-Fuertes, Mary Tran-Ho
Starting bid
Package Includes:
Sauza 100 Anos Tequila Blanco
Let’s get grilling seasoning set
Silicon ice mold
Bamboo cutting board
Whiskey rock glasses (2 )
Grilling hot pads (2)
Grill tools-brush & tongs
BBW Men’s Noir scented body cream
Cheese crisps crackers (2)
Estimated Value: $90
Donated By: Heather Dailey - Fuertes, Mary Tran-Ho
Starting bid
Spa Package Includes:
BBW Vanilla Ease body lotion
Ritual Bath body milk & body wash
Yardley facial wipes
Vanilla cashmere scented candle
Rose steam eye mask
Fuzzy socks
Onyx manicure kit
Onyx cuticle oil & pusher
Journal
Adorable teddy bear
Estimated Value: $100
Donated By: Heather Dailey-Fuertes
Starting bid
Package Includes:
Golden eye mask
Vanilla cashmere scented candle
VS Berry Brulee body lotion
24K gold foil hyaluronic face mask
Onyx “Champagne Wish” bubble bath
Heart shaped box of assorted chocolates
Adorable rose bear & forever rose
Black diamond tumbler
Black body loofah
Estimated Value: $90
Donated By: Heather Dailey-Fuertes
Starting bid
Package Includes:
Liquid Laundry Detergent “Aloe Clover”
Laundry booster “Aloe Clover”
Liquid measuring cup
13 oz 2-wick scented candle “Sunshine”
Body soap “Sunshine”
Body soap sleeve
Silicon soap dish
Bath bomb “Narcissist”
3) Car deodorizers
~Persnickety
~Narcissist
~99 Pompems
Estimated Value: $100
Donated By: Buff City Soap
Starting bid
Package Includes:
$100 gift certificate to Exit4Katy Escape Room
(2) EXIT the Game - home escape room experience games
~“The Pharaoh’s Tomb.”
~“The Sinister Mansion.”
Variety of sweet treats
Estimaetd Value: $140
Donated By: Exit4 Katy, Mary Tran-Ho
Starting bid
Package Included:
$ 75 Gift Card to Rouxpour Restaurant
$ 25 Gift Card to Alamo Drafthouse
1 bottle of Rouxpour Private Label Sauvignon Blanc
Estimated Value: $135
Donated Value: Sturgis Family
Starting bid
Package Includes:
$20 gift card
Collapsible tote bag
Italian tomato pasta sauce trio
32 oz premium EVOO
Artisan pastas Gigli & Pappardelle
Caro Sugo Tomato basil pasta sauce
Goddess salad dressing
Aceto Balsamico di Modena vinegar
Bruschetta topping
Aglio Olio seasoning blend
Basil pesto sauce
Sun dried tomatoes
Estimated Value: $75
Donated By: Trader Joe's, Mary Tran-Ho
Starting bid
Package Includes:
Barlow Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml
Cordero con Piel de Lobo Malbec 750 ml
(1) Limoncelli & (1) Sugar biscuits
$50 gift card to Flemings/Outback/Carrabba Restaurant Gift Card
(1) Hummus & (1) Hot serrano pepper jelly
(1) Crostini crisps & (1) Cracker puffs
(1) Royce chocolate & (1) cocoa-dusted truffles
(1) Mixed olives & (1) Roasted peppers
Orange-flavored cookies
Estimaetd Value: $160
Donated By: Jain Family
Starting bid
Package Includes:
$200 Gift Certificate
Estimated Value: $200
Donated By: Seismique
Starting bid
Package Includes:
$75 Gift Certificate towards a mum
Estimated Value: $75
Donated By: Freely Focused
Starting bid
Package Includes:
$ 25 Chic-Fil-A gift card
$ 15 Whataburger gift card
$ 10 Sonic gift card
$ 5 Starbucks gift card (2)
$ 5 Baskin Robins gift card
$ 15 Popeyes gift card
$ 15 Raisin’ Canes gift card
(10) Chic-fil-A gift cards for your choice of a sweet treat
Chick-Fil-A mascot
Estimated Value: $115
Donated By: Rocio Villafuertes, Kerry Dennis, Mary Tran-Ho, Chick-Fil-A
