Fulshear Charger Color Guard Silent Auction

It's 5 o'clock somewhere item
It's 5 o'clock somewhere
$50

Starting bid

Package includes:
$ 50 Flemings/Outback/Carrabba Restaurant Gift Card
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey 2 pack- Bourbon & Rye 375ml each
6 ct. shot glasses
BBW men’s Bourbon scented body lotion
Chocolate orange shortbread cookies
Keepsake wooden basket with handles


Estimated Value: $100

Donated By: Jain Family, Heather Dailey-Fuertes, Mary Tran-Ho

Let's get grilling! item
Let's get grilling!
$40

Starting bid

Package Includes:
Sauza 100 Anos Tequila Blanco
Let’s get grilling seasoning set
Silicon ice mold
Bamboo cutting board
Whiskey rock glasses (2 )
Grilling hot pads (2)
Grill tools-brush & tongs
BBW Men’s Noir scented body cream
Cheese crisps crackers (2)


Estimated Value: $90

Donated By: Heather Dailey - Fuertes, Mary Tran-Ho

I smell & feel great basket item
I smell & feel great basket
$50

Starting bid

Spa Package Includes:

BBW Vanilla Ease body lotion
Ritual Bath body milk & body wash
Yardley facial wipes
Vanilla cashmere scented candle
Rose steam eye mask
Fuzzy socks
Onyx manicure kit
Onyx cuticle oil & pusher
Journal
Adorable teddy bear


Estimated Value: $100

Donated By: Heather Dailey-Fuertes

Valentine's Luxury basket item
Valentine's Luxury basket
$40

Starting bid

Package Includes:

Golden eye mask
Vanilla cashmere scented candle
VS Berry Brulee body lotion
24K gold foil hyaluronic face mask
Onyx “Champagne Wish” bubble bath
Heart shaped box of assorted chocolates
Adorable rose bear & forever rose
Black diamond tumbler
Black body loofah


Estimated Value: $90

Donated By: Heather Dailey-Fuertes

Buff City Soap Package item
Buff City Soap Package
$50

Starting bid

Package Includes:

Liquid Laundry Detergent “Aloe Clover”
Laundry booster “Aloe Clover”
Liquid measuring cup
13 oz 2-wick scented candle “Sunshine”
Body soap “Sunshine”
Body soap sleeve
Silicon soap dish
Bath bomb “Narcissist”
3) Car deodorizers
~Persnickety
~Narcissist
~99 Pompems


Estimated Value: $100

Donated By: Buff City Soap

Escape Room item
Escape Room
$60

Starting bid

Package Includes:
$100 gift certificate to Exit4Katy Escape Room
(2) EXIT the Game - home escape room experience games
~“The Pharaoh’s Tomb.”
~“The Sinister Mansion.”
Variety of sweet treats


Estimaetd Value: $140

Donated By: Exit4 Katy, Mary Tran-Ho

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Package Included:

$ 75 Gift Card to Rouxpour Restaurant
$ 25 Gift Card to Alamo Drafthouse
1 bottle of Rouxpour Private Label Sauvignon Blanc


Estimated Value: $135

Donated Value: Sturgis Family

Trader Joe's Italian Basket item
Trader Joe's Italian Basket
$30

Starting bid

Package Includes:
$20 gift card
Collapsible tote bag
Italian tomato pasta sauce trio
32 oz premium EVOO
Artisan pastas Gigli & Pappardelle
Caro Sugo Tomato basil pasta sauce
Goddess salad dressing
Aceto Balsamico di Modena vinegar
Bruschetta topping
Aglio Olio seasoning blend
Basil pesto sauce
Sun dried tomatoes


Estimated Value: $75

Donated By: Trader Joe's, Mary Tran-Ho

Sit down & Unwine'd Basket item
Sit down & Unwine'd Basket
$70

Starting bid

Package Includes:

Barlow Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml
Cordero con Piel de Lobo Malbec 750 ml
(1) Limoncelli & (1) Sugar biscuits
$50 gift card to Flemings/Outback/Carrabba Restaurant Gift Card
(1) Hummus & (1) Hot serrano pepper jelly
(1) Crostini crisps & (1) Cracker puffs
(1) Royce chocolate & (1) cocoa-dusted truffles
(1) Mixed olives & (1) Roasted peppers
Orange-flavored cookies


Estimaetd Value: $160

Donated By: Jain Family

Seismique Immersive Art Park item
Seismique Immersive Art Park
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

$200 Gift Certificate


Estimated Value: $200

Donated By: Seismique

Freely Focused item
Freely Focused
$25

Starting bid

Package Includes:

$75 Gift Certificate towards a mum


Estimated Value: $75

Donated By: Freely Focused

Feeling Hungry GC Basket item
Feeling Hungry GC Basket
$50

Starting bid

Package Includes:
$ 25 Chic-Fil-A gift card
$ 15 Whataburger gift card
$ 10 Sonic gift card
$ 5 Starbucks gift card (2)
$ 5 Baskin Robins gift card
$ 15 Popeyes gift card
$ 15 Raisin’ Canes gift card
(10) Chic-fil-A gift cards for your choice of a sweet treat
Chick-Fil-A mascot


Estimated Value: $115

Donated By: Rocio Villafuertes, Kerry Dennis, Mary Tran-Ho, Chick-Fil-A

