First United Methodist Church

FUMC Merry Market for Missions Online Auction

1709 Hwy 24, Commerce, Texas

MUGS Gift basket item
MUGS Gift basket
$20

Starting bid

Wonderful gift basket filled with mug, $15 gift card, bag of coffee and a candle.

Personlized Printing gift basket item
Personlized Printing gift basket
$50

Starting bid

One dozen Richardson 112 custom embroidery caps. Buy these and embroider them with your choice of text, logo, etc. Perfect for your favorite team, for your upcoming family reunion or all your friends.

Donated by Personalized Printing.

Holiday door hanging item
Holiday door hanging
$10

Starting bid

Beautifully made by Tamara Beadles. Perfect addition to your holiday decorations!

It is just under 12 inches in diameter.

Sol Azteca Restaurant gift certicate item
Sol Azteca Restaurant gift certicate
$30

Starting bid

Three $25 gift certificates for gift giving!

80 oz jar of New York honey item
80 oz jar of New York honey
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Helton family directly from New York state.

Dried floral arrangement with vase item
Dried floral arrangement with vase
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful dried floral arrangement from Thomas Family Farm. This will look wonderful on display all year long!



Quilted Jacket item
Quilted Jacket
$20

Starting bid

What a unique handmade gift donated by Sharla Lisenbee.

Denim jacket with handmade quilt square on the back and matching pin on the front.

Last Will & Testament item
Last Will & Testament
$85

Starting bid

Give yourself peace of mind that your loved ones are looked after.

Attorney Charles Perry will make sure all your estate will go where you want. Valued at $250

Harmony Massage gift certificate item
Harmony Massage gift certificate
$65

Starting bid

Perfect gift for your loved one who has everything. They can use the gift anytime that is convenient for them. Donated by Shear Relaxation at 1209 Main Street, Commerce, TX.

Susan Patton's famous chocolate cake item
Susan Patton's famous chocolate cake
$20

Starting bid

This is perfect for your holiday gathering. Susan's delicious chocolate cake with chocolate frosting ready to enjoy now or stick in the freezer for a later date.

2 dozen tamales (1 doz chicken, 1 doz pork) item
2 dozen tamales (1 doz chicken, 1 doz pork)
$10

Starting bid

Homemade tamales donated by Sandra Medrano. Perfect for a family gathering.


2 dozen tamales (1 doz chicken, 1 doz pork) item
2 dozen tamales (1 doz chicken, 1 doz pork)
$10

Starting bid

Homemade tamales donated by Sandra Medrano. Perfect for a family gathering.

Nancy Doughty's cinnamon rolls item
Nancy Doughty's cinnamon rolls
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy Nancy's homemade cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning without any of the work or mess!

Photo Shoot from Luminous Productions item
Photo Shoot from Luminous Productions
$50

Starting bid

It's time to get those family photos again! Joe and Emily Shipman can help capture photos that you and your family will treasure. Use the $150 gift certificate anytime before December 2026.

Starbucks tumblers and coffee item
Starbucks tumblers and coffee
$45

Starting bid

Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your family! Two tumblers, two bags of coffee and two packages of Via instant iced coffee.

Graciously donated by our local Starbucks!

Starbucks tumblers and coffee
$45

Starting bid

Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your family! Two tumblers, two bags of coffee and two packages of Via instant coffee.

Graciously donated by our local Starbucks!

Starbucks tumblers and coffee
$45

Starting bid

Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your family! Two tumblers, two bags of decaf coffee and two packages of Via instant decaf coffee.

Graciously donated by our local Starbucks!

Starbucks tumblers and coffee
$45

Starting bid

Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your family! Two tumblers, two bags of coffee and two packages of Via instant coffee.

Graciously donated by our local Starbucks!

Gift basket from Fix & Feed item
Gift basket from Fix & Feed
$20

Starting bid

Fabulous goodies donated by our local Fix & Feed. Perfect stocking stuffers for everyone.

Red Wreath item
Red Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful wreath decorated and donated by Trish King. A perfect addition to your Christmas decorations.

Silver Wreath item
Silver Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful wreath decorated and donated by Trish King. A perfect addition to your Christmas decorations. This wreath comes with a black bow as well.

Pillow and throw item
Pillow and throw
$20

Starting bid

Perfect for cold nights by the fire. Graciously donated by our local Tractor Supply.

Gift bag from Skips item
Gift bag from Skips
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Skip's Books, Music, Movies and more. A new addition to our downtown shopping.

Gift bag includes: DVD, book, candle, wax melts and $15 gift certificate.

Gift cards item
Gift cards
$30

Starting bid

Two $25 gift cards from Lulu's Burgers at 803 Culver Street.

Campbell's Pecans item
Campbell's Pecans
$10

Starting bid

A 16 oz. bag of fresh pecan halves and a bag of pieces. Perfect for your holiday baking. Donated by Campbell's Pecans.

Gift Cards item
Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

Two $25 gift cards to Los Mochis at 1600 Lee Street in Commerce. Easy gift for those who love Mexican food!

Service call item
Service call
$65

Starting bid

A gift certificate for a service call up to $155 from Speight's Plumbing.

3 month gym membership item
3 month gym membership
$50

Starting bid

Perfect for the new year. An easy way to try a new gym in town.

Donated by Anytime Fitness.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

A fun Santa gift basket donated by Too Good located downtown at 1215 Washington Street. 3 flavors of popcorn- salted caramel, dill pickle, holiday plus box of chocolate chip cookie bites.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful gift basket donated by Huffman Farm Supply. Basket includes: Patio mosquito egg, paperwhite bulb, hand spade, Miracle Grow and $50 gift certificate.

Season Theatre tickets for 2 item
Season Theatre tickets for 2
$30

Starting bid

ETAMU University Playhouse offers two tickers to 4 productions of your choice. A very unique gift.

Season Theatre tickets for 2
$30

Starting bid

ETAMU University Playhouse offers two tickers to 4 productions of your choice. A very unique gift.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

A wonderful collection of items donated by Kristie at Hair on the Square.

The basket includes:

$50 gift certificate

Beard oil and beard brush

Turbie Twist Hair Towel

Duoflex Detangling brush

nail kit

Keratin Smooth conditioner

bath bomb

body lotion

Two space heaters item
Two space heaters
$35

Starting bid

Graciously donated by Ace Hardware.

3 gift certificates item
3 gift certificates
$30

Starting bid

Three $25 gift certificates to your favorite restaurant.

4 gift certificates item
4 gift certificates
$40

Starting bid

Four $25 gift certificates to Tokyo Express located at 2008 Live Oak Street.

$30 Gift Certificate item
$30 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate generously donated by Texas Cafe Diner located at 2000 Live Oak Street.

Compact Tire Inflator item
Compact Tire Inflator
$10

Starting bid

Great gift for any new driver in your family.

Generously donated by O'Reilly Auto Parts.

