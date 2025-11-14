FUMC Merry Market for Missions Online Auction

Hosted by
1709 Hwy 24, Commerce, Texas
Starting bid
Wonderful gift basket filled with mug, $15 gift card, bag of coffee and a candle.
Starting bid
One dozen Richardson 112 custom embroidery caps. Buy these and embroider them with your choice of text, logo, etc. Perfect for your favorite team, for your upcoming family reunion or all your friends.
Donated by Personalized Printing.
Starting bid
Beautifully made by Tamara Beadles. Perfect addition to your holiday decorations!
It is just under 12 inches in diameter.
Starting bid
Three $25 gift certificates for gift giving!
Starting bid
Donated by Helton family directly from New York state.
Starting bid
Beautiful dried floral arrangement from Thomas Family Farm. This will look wonderful on display all year long!
Starting bid
What a unique handmade gift donated by Sharla Lisenbee.
Denim jacket with handmade quilt square on the back and matching pin on the front.
Starting bid
Give yourself peace of mind that your loved ones are looked after.
Attorney Charles Perry will make sure all your estate will go where you want. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Perfect gift for your loved one who has everything. They can use the gift anytime that is convenient for them. Donated by Shear Relaxation at 1209 Main Street, Commerce, TX.
Starting bid
This is perfect for your holiday gathering. Susan's delicious chocolate cake with chocolate frosting ready to enjoy now or stick in the freezer for a later date.
Starting bid
Homemade tamales donated by Sandra Medrano. Perfect for a family gathering.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy Nancy's homemade cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning without any of the work or mess!
Starting bid
It's time to get those family photos again! Joe and Emily Shipman can help capture photos that you and your family will treasure. Use the $150 gift certificate anytime before December 2026.
Starting bid
Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your family! Two tumblers, two bags of coffee and two packages of Via instant iced coffee.
Graciously donated by our local Starbucks!
Starting bid
Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your family! Two tumblers, two bags of coffee and two packages of Via instant coffee.
Graciously donated by our local Starbucks!
Starting bid
Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your family! Two tumblers, two bags of decaf coffee and two packages of Via instant decaf coffee.
Graciously donated by our local Starbucks!
Starting bid
Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your family! Two tumblers, two bags of coffee and two packages of Via instant coffee.
Graciously donated by our local Starbucks!
Starting bid
Fabulous goodies donated by our local Fix & Feed. Perfect stocking stuffers for everyone.
Starting bid
Beautiful wreath decorated and donated by Trish King. A perfect addition to your Christmas decorations.
Starting bid
Beautiful wreath decorated and donated by Trish King. A perfect addition to your Christmas decorations. This wreath comes with a black bow as well.
Starting bid
Perfect for cold nights by the fire. Graciously donated by our local Tractor Supply.
Starting bid
Donated by Skip's Books, Music, Movies and more. A new addition to our downtown shopping.
Gift bag includes: DVD, book, candle, wax melts and $15 gift certificate.
Starting bid
Two $25 gift cards from Lulu's Burgers at 803 Culver Street.
Starting bid
A 16 oz. bag of fresh pecan halves and a bag of pieces. Perfect for your holiday baking. Donated by Campbell's Pecans.
Starting bid
Two $25 gift cards to Los Mochis at 1600 Lee Street in Commerce. Easy gift for those who love Mexican food!
Starting bid
A gift certificate for a service call up to $155 from Speight's Plumbing.
Starting bid
Perfect for the new year. An easy way to try a new gym in town.
Donated by Anytime Fitness.
Starting bid
A fun Santa gift basket donated by Too Good located downtown at 1215 Washington Street. 3 flavors of popcorn- salted caramel, dill pickle, holiday plus box of chocolate chip cookie bites.
Starting bid
Beautiful gift basket donated by Huffman Farm Supply. Basket includes: Patio mosquito egg, paperwhite bulb, hand spade, Miracle Grow and $50 gift certificate.
Starting bid
ETAMU University Playhouse offers two tickers to 4 productions of your choice. A very unique gift.
Starting bid
Starting bid
A wonderful collection of items donated by Kristie at Hair on the Square.
The basket includes:
$50 gift certificate
Beard oil and beard brush
Turbie Twist Hair Towel
Duoflex Detangling brush
nail kit
Keratin Smooth conditioner
bath bomb
body lotion
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Ace Hardware.
Starting bid
Three $25 gift certificates to your favorite restaurant.
Starting bid
Four $25 gift certificates to Tokyo Express located at 2008 Live Oak Street.
Starting bid
Gift certificate generously donated by Texas Cafe Diner located at 2000 Live Oak Street.
Starting bid
Great gift for any new driver in your family.
Generously donated by O'Reilly Auto Parts.
