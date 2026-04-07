Fun Fair Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Turn any space into a garden oasis. This all-in-one set includes a birdhouse with shepherd’s hook, full gardening tools, decorative pot, and a kids garden kit. Grow fresh herbs with the included kit and watering can, then finish with a butterfly accent, gardening book, and a $50 gift card to keep your garden blooming.
Starting bid
Endless creativity starts here. This ultimate craft bundle is packed with clay, paints, canvases, and thousands of beads for jewelry making and more. Includes sidewalk chalk, markers, colored pencils, and multiple “paint your own” kits for hours of fun.
Perfect for rainy days or outdoor projects, this $150 value keeps kids engaged, inspired, and off screens.
Starting bid
The ultimate reset, all in one bundle. Enjoy a $300 Hydrafacial, a $50 massage at Hand & Stone, and a night out with $100 to Vine & Plate. Refresh with $75 to COCO Nail Bar, grab a coffee at Lake Roots Café, and treat yourself with $50 to Ulta Beauty and $50 to TJ Maxx.
Everything you need to relax, recharge, and indulge in one perfect day off.
Starting bid
Turn up the fun with this Party Animals basket packed for every age. Sing with a dual mic karaoke machine, build a LEGO record player, and cozy up with a luxe cheetah print blanket.
Includes Jellycat Owl, plush toys, books, puzzles, and creative kits, plus a Taylor Swift Record Store Day exclusive vinyl and a collection of exclusive artist listening party posters donated by The Records Department in Woodstock, featuring Bruno Mars, Lainey Wilson, Coldplay, Laufey, Benson Boone, Alex Warren, Jelly Roll, Madison Beer, Beabadoobee, Conan Gray, Linkin Park, and Florence and the Machine.
A one-of-a-kind mix of fun, creativity, and music with a $300 value.
Starting bid
Whip up something sweet with this all-in-one baking bundle. Featuring a premium Caraway nonstick pan, mixing bowls, measuring cups, whisk set, baking mitts, and an 8-piece utensil set, you’ll have everything you need to get started.
Includes brownie and cake mixes, frosting, and sprinkles, plus a $50 gift card to Black Market Bakery for a treat without the work. Perfect for cozy nights and sweet moments.
Starting bid
Bring everyone together with this ultimate game night bundle featuring classics like Monopoly, Clue, Hues and Cues, and Yahtzee, plus card favorites Phase 10, Uno, and Taco Cat Goat.
Keep the fun going with $150 in gift cards to Color Me Mine, Regal Movie Theater, and Urban Air. Perfect for family fun, friendly competition, and lasting memories.
Starting bid
Everything you need to build, fix, and create. This hands-on bundle includes tools and supplies for both adults and kids, from levels and safety gear to gloves and measuring tools.
Includes a $15 Home Depot gift card to keep your next project going. Perfect for weekend projects, learning new skills, and getting the whole family involved.
Starting bid
Everything you need for the ultimate pool day. This bundle features a giant flamingo float packed with pool games, including waterproof Uno, Taco Cat Goat, dive toys, water football, inflatable basketball hoop, and four water blasters.
Includes towels, goggles, tote bag, and more for nonstop summer fun. Plus, enjoy $75 in gift cards with $50 to Cary Park District (Sunburst Bay) and $25 to Target for all your extra pool party needs.
Perfect for making a splash all summer long.
Starting bid
Get ready for nonstop outdoor fun with this action-packed bundle featuring a Shark Bubble Blaster, bubble maker, water rocket, and lacrosse set. Kids can jump into friendly competition with body bumpers and foam swords, then wind down with a LEGO car set and Needoh Hot Shots.
Includes $85 in gift cards to Marvin’s Toy Shop, Black Market Bakery, and Grounds for the perfect mix of playtime and treats. Perfect for summer days and energetic play.
Starting bid
Soak up the season with this fun-filled summer bundle featuring cozy blankets, snacks, toys, and a beach bag ready for any adventure.
Plus, enjoy gift cards to Sonic for the perfect cool treat on a hot day. Everything you need for easy, fun summer days on the go.
Starting bid
Soak up the season with this fun-filled summer bundle featuring cozy blankets, snacks, toys, and a beach bag ready for any adventure.
Plus, enjoy gift cards to Sonic for the perfect cool treat on a hot day. Everything you need for easy, fun summer days on the go.
Starting bid
Your dream getaway starts here. Take a chance on turning big dreams into reality with this exciting bundle featuring $150 worth of lottery tickets.
Whether it’s a beach escape, city adventure, or bucket list trip, this bundle is your first step toward funding it. A little luck could go a long way.
Starting bid
Fire up the grill and get ready for summer. This bundle is packed with grilling essentials and supplies to make backyard BBQs easy and delicious.
Perfect for cookouts, family dinners, and warm summer nights.
Starting bid
A dream bundle for LEGO lovers of all ages. This massive collection includes a wide variety of themed sets from superheroes and dragons to holiday builds, vehicles, and creative play. From Spider-Man and Harry Potter to seasonal favorites like Santa’s Sleigh and a Winter Holiday Train, there’s something to build year-round.
With over a dozen sets ranging from quick builds to more detailed creations, plus a LEGO gift card to expand the fun even further, this bundle delivers endless creativity and entertainment.
A must-have for builders, collectors, and imaginative minds with a $350 value.
Starting bid
Lights, snacks, action. This cozy movie night bundle is packed with everything you need for the perfect night in, including popcorn, candy favorites, and classic movie treats.
Enjoy the show with Fandango At Home gift cards plus additional gift cards for even more entertainment and snacks.
Perfect for family movie nights, date nights, or binge-watching your favorites in comfort.
Starting bid
Create the ultimate dessert night at home with this fun-filled bundle packed with everything you need for ice cream sundaes and sweet treats. Includes bowls, toppings, syrups, and goodies to build your perfect creation.
Also features a fun kids book and a Dairy Queen gift card to keep the treats coming.
A deliciously fun experience for families and sweet tooths alike with a $150 value.
Starting bid
The perfect mix of creativity and adventure. Enjoy a hands-on experience with Color Me Mine, catch a movie with a $40 Regal Theaters gift card, and fuel up with a local coffee shop gift card.
Plus, includes a Fun for 2 Deluxe Experience at Urban Air Adventure Park for high-energy fun.
A great combination of creative, relaxing, and active experiences for all ages.
Starting bid
Everything you need for the ultimate game night. Packed with classic favorites, snacks, and fun for all ages, this bundle is perfect for family time and friendly competition.
From board games to treats, it’s a ready-to-go night of laughs, connection, and memory-making with a $100 value.
Starting bid
Everything you need for the ultimate snack-filled night in. This bundle is packed with popcorn, candy favorites, cookies, and classic movie treats ready to enjoy.
Perfect for movie nights, game nights, or anytime cravings hit. A fun, easy win for families and snack lovers alike.
Starting bid
Inspire curiosity and hands-on learning with this STEM-focused bundle featuring engineering books, science kits, and interactive building sets. Includes a LEGO Creator set, Rivet Rex robot kit, and multiple experiment kits for hours of educational fun.
Perfect for young innovators, builders, and curious minds who love to explore, create, and discover.
Starting bid
Hands-on fun meets learning with this science-packed bundle full of experiments, activities, and creative kits. Includes slime kits, glow-in-the-dark projects, aquarium building, tattoo design, and multiple STEM experiment sets.
Perfect for curious kids who love to explore, create, and discover through play.
Starting bid
Adventure awaits with this travel-ready bundle designed for kids on the go. Packed with a backpack, travel essentials, games, and fun activities, it’s perfect for road trips, flights, and weekend getaways.
Everything young explorers need to stay organized, entertained, and ready for their next adventure.
Starting bid
Get outside and play with this summer-ready bundle packed with outdoor fun. Includes a backyard game set, beach and pool essentials, and on-the-go accessories for sunny days.
Features a Sunburst Bay pass for even more summer fun, plus everything you need to stay cool, active, and entertained all season long.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night out with 4 Schaumburg Boomers tickets plus everything you need to keep the good times going at home. Includes a wireless speaker, glow wands, and a decorative photo frame for capturing memories.
Perfect for family outings, summer nights, and celebrating together.
Starting bid
Get in the game with this action-packed sports bundle featuring gear for football, outdoor play, and active fun. Includes a Chicago Cubs blanket, sports balls, and a variety of outdoor accessories to keep kids moving.
Also includes a Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card to gear up for even more adventures. Perfect for athletes and active families.
Starting bid
Settle in for the perfect night at home with this cozy bundle featuring a hot air popcorn popper, popcorn supplies, snacks, and sweet treats.
Includes a soft blanket for extra comfort, making it perfect for movie nights, relaxing evenings, and staying cozy while you snack and unwind.
Starting bid
Make every trip more fun with this all-in-one road trip organizer packed with snacks, games, and activities to keep kids entertained on the go. Includes a car organizer filled with treats, plus books, coloring supplies, and travel games for endless entertainment.
Perfect for road trips, errands, and everyday adventures with kids.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!