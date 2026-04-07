Hosted by

Prairie Grove PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Fun Fair Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

3223 IL-176, Crystal Lake, IL 60014, USA

Bloom & Grow Garden Collection item
Bloom & Grow Garden Collection item
Bloom & Grow Garden Collection item
Bloom & Grow Garden Collection
$35

Starting bid

Turn any space into a garden oasis. This all-in-one set includes a birdhouse with shepherd’s hook, full gardening tools, decorative pot, and a kids garden kit. Grow fresh herbs with the included kit and watering can, then finish with a butterfly accent, gardening book, and a $50 gift card to keep your garden blooming.

From Hart to Art! item
From Hart to Art! item
From Hart to Art! item
From Hart to Art!
$25

Starting bid

Endless creativity starts here. This ultimate craft bundle is packed with clay, paints, canvases, and thousands of beads for jewelry making and more. Includes sidewalk chalk, markers, colored pencils, and multiple “paint your own” kits for hours of fun.

Perfect for rainy days or outdoor projects, this $150 value keeps kids engaged, inspired, and off screens.

Mom’s Day Off: Crystal Lake Experience item
Mom’s Day Off: Crystal Lake Experience item
Mom’s Day Off: Crystal Lake Experience item
Mom’s Day Off: Crystal Lake Experience
$100

Starting bid

The ultimate reset, all in one bundle. Enjoy a $300 Hydrafacial, a $50 massage at Hand & Stone, and a night out with $100 to Vine & Plate. Refresh with $75 to COCO Nail Bar, grab a coffee at Lake Roots Café, and treat yourself with $50 to Ulta Beauty and $50 to TJ Maxx.

Everything you need to relax, recharge, and indulge in one perfect day off.

Party Animals Ultimate Experience Basket item
Party Animals Ultimate Experience Basket item
Party Animals Ultimate Experience Basket item
Party Animals Ultimate Experience Basket
$35

Starting bid

Turn up the fun with this Party Animals basket packed for every age. Sing with a dual mic karaoke machine, build a LEGO record player, and cozy up with a luxe cheetah print blanket.

Includes Jellycat Owl, plush toys, books, puzzles, and creative kits, plus a Taylor Swift Record Store Day exclusive vinyl and a collection of exclusive artist listening party posters donated by The Records Department in Woodstock, featuring Bruno Mars, Lainey Wilson, Coldplay, Laufey, Benson Boone, Alex Warren, Jelly Roll, Madison Beer, Beabadoobee, Conan Gray, Linkin Park, and Florence and the Machine.

A one-of-a-kind mix of fun, creativity, and music with a $300 value.

Sweet Treats Baking Bundle item
Sweet Treats Baking Bundle item
Sweet Treats Baking Bundle item
Sweet Treats Baking Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Whip up something sweet with this all-in-one baking bundle. Featuring a premium Caraway nonstick pan, mixing bowls, measuring cups, whisk set, baking mitts, and an 8-piece utensil set, you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Includes brownie and cake mixes, frosting, and sprinkles, plus a $50 gift card to Black Market Bakery for a treat without the work. Perfect for cozy nights and sweet moments.

Rainy Day Games item
Rainy Day Games item
Rainy Day Games
$35

Starting bid

Bring everyone together with this ultimate game night bundle featuring classics like Monopoly, Clue, Hues and Cues, and Yahtzee, plus card favorites Phase 10, Uno, and Taco Cat Goat.

Keep the fun going with $150 in gift cards to Color Me Mine, Regal Movie Theater, and Urban Air. Perfect for family fun, friendly competition, and lasting memories.

DIY- Let's Do This! item
DIY- Let's Do This! item
DIY- Let's Do This! item
DIY- Let's Do This!
$35

Starting bid

Everything you need to build, fix, and create. This hands-on bundle includes tools and supplies for both adults and kids, from levels and safety gear to gloves and measuring tools.

Includes a $15 Home Depot gift card to keep your next project going. Perfect for weekend projects, learning new skills, and getting the whole family involved.

Ultimate Pool Party item
Ultimate Pool Party item
Ultimate Pool Party item
Ultimate Pool Party
$50

Starting bid

Everything you need for the ultimate pool day. This bundle features a giant flamingo float packed with pool games, including waterproof Uno, Taco Cat Goat, dive toys, water football, inflatable basketball hoop, and four water blasters.

Includes towels, goggles, tote bag, and more for nonstop summer fun. Plus, enjoy $75 in gift cards with $50 to Cary Park District (Sunburst Bay) and $25 to Target for all your extra pool party needs.

Perfect for making a splash all summer long.

Lets Play Outside! item
Lets Play Outside! item
Lets Play Outside! item
Lets Play Outside!
$35

Starting bid

Get ready for nonstop outdoor fun with this action-packed bundle featuring a Shark Bubble Blaster, bubble maker, water rocket, and lacrosse set. Kids can jump into friendly competition with body bumpers and foam swords, then wind down with a LEGO car set and Needoh Hot Shots.

Includes $85 in gift cards to Marvin’s Toy Shop, Black Market Bakery, and Grounds for the perfect mix of playtime and treats. Perfect for summer days and energetic play.

Summer Days Basket item
Summer Days Basket item
Summer Days Basket item
Summer Days Basket
$25

Starting bid

Soak up the season with this fun-filled summer bundle featuring cozy blankets, snacks, toys, and a beach bag ready for any adventure.

Plus, enjoy gift cards to Sonic for the perfect cool treat on a hot day. Everything you need for easy, fun summer days on the go.

Lets Have Some Backyard Fun item
Lets Have Some Backyard Fun item
Lets Have Some Backyard Fun item
Lets Have Some Backyard Fun
$35

Starting bid

Soak up the season with this fun-filled summer bundle featuring cozy blankets, snacks, toys, and a beach bag ready for any adventure.

Plus, enjoy gift cards to Sonic for the perfect cool treat on a hot day. Everything you need for easy, fun summer days on the go.

Dream Vacation Fund Basket item
Dream Vacation Fund Basket item
Dream Vacation Fund Basket item
Dream Vacation Fund Basket
$50

Starting bid

Your dream getaway starts here. Take a chance on turning big dreams into reality with this exciting bundle featuring $150 worth of lottery tickets.

Whether it’s a beach escape, city adventure, or bucket list trip, this bundle is your first step toward funding it. A little luck could go a long way.

Summer Grillin' item
Summer Grillin' item
Summer Grillin' item
Summer Grillin'
$35

Starting bid

Fire up the grill and get ready for summer. This bundle is packed with grilling essentials and supplies to make backyard BBQs easy and delicious.

Perfect for cookouts, family dinners, and warm summer nights.

Ultimate Lego Collection item
Ultimate Lego Collection item
Ultimate Lego Collection item
Ultimate Lego Collection
$75

Starting bid

A dream bundle for LEGO lovers of all ages. This massive collection includes a wide variety of themed sets from superheroes and dragons to holiday builds, vehicles, and creative play. From Spider-Man and Harry Potter to seasonal favorites like Santa’s Sleigh and a Winter Holiday Train, there’s something to build year-round.

With over a dozen sets ranging from quick builds to more detailed creations, plus a LEGO gift card to expand the fun even further, this bundle delivers endless creativity and entertainment.

A must-have for builders, collectors, and imaginative minds with a $350 value.

Ultimate Movie Night Bundle item
Ultimate Movie Night Bundle item
Ultimate Movie Night Bundle item
Ultimate Movie Night Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Lights, snacks, action. This cozy movie night bundle is packed with everything you need for the perfect night in, including popcorn, candy favorites, and classic movie treats.

Enjoy the show with Fandango At Home gift cards plus additional gift cards for even more entertainment and snacks.

Perfect for family movie nights, date nights, or binge-watching your favorites in comfort.

I Scream for Ice Cream Basket item
I Scream for Ice Cream Basket item
I Scream for Ice Cream Basket item
I Scream for Ice Cream Basket
$35

Starting bid

Create the ultimate dessert night at home with this fun-filled bundle packed with everything you need for ice cream sundaes and sweet treats. Includes bowls, toppings, syrups, and goodies to build your perfect creation.

Also features a fun kids book and a Dairy Queen gift card to keep the treats coming.

A deliciously fun experience for families and sweet tooths alike with a $150 value.

Family Fun & Adventure item
Family Fun & Adventure item
Family Fun & Adventure
$35

Starting bid

The perfect mix of creativity and adventure. Enjoy a hands-on experience with Color Me Mine, catch a movie with a $40 Regal Theaters gift card, and fuel up with a local coffee shop gift card.

Plus, includes a Fun for 2 Deluxe Experience at Urban Air Adventure Park for high-energy fun.

A great combination of creative, relaxing, and active experiences for all ages.

Ultimate Family Fun Night item
Ultimate Family Fun Night item
Ultimate Family Fun Night item
Ultimate Family Fun Night
$35

Starting bid

Everything you need for the ultimate game night. Packed with classic favorites, snacks, and fun for all ages, this bundle is perfect for family time and friendly competition.

From board games to treats, it’s a ready-to-go night of laughs, connection, and memory-making with a $100 value.

Snack Attack Movie Night item
Snack Attack Movie Night item
Snack Attack Movie Night
$35

Starting bid

Everything you need for the ultimate snack-filled night in. This bundle is packed with popcorn, candy favorites, cookies, and classic movie treats ready to enjoy.

Perfect for movie nights, game nights, or anytime cravings hit. A fun, easy win for families and snack lovers alike.

STEM Builder & Discovery Bundle item
STEM Builder & Discovery Bundle item
STEM Builder & Discovery Bundle item
STEM Builder & Discovery Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Inspire curiosity and hands-on learning with this STEM-focused bundle featuring engineering books, science kits, and interactive building sets. Includes a LEGO Creator set, Rivet Rex robot kit, and multiple experiment kits for hours of educational fun.

Perfect for young innovators, builders, and curious minds who love to explore, create, and discover.

Ultimate Science & Discovery Bundle item
Ultimate Science & Discovery Bundle item
Ultimate Science & Discovery Bundle item
Ultimate Science & Discovery Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Hands-on fun meets learning with this science-packed bundle full of experiments, activities, and creative kits. Includes slime kits, glow-in-the-dark projects, aquarium building, tattoo design, and multiple STEM experiment sets.

Perfect for curious kids who love to explore, create, and discover through play.

A Young Travelers Dream Basket item
A Young Travelers Dream Basket item
A Young Travelers Dream Basket item
A Young Travelers Dream Basket
$35

Starting bid

Adventure awaits with this travel-ready bundle designed for kids on the go. Packed with a backpack, travel essentials, games, and fun activities, it’s perfect for road trips, flights, and weekend getaways.

Everything young explorers need to stay organized, entertained, and ready for their next adventure.

Summer Fun & Outdoor Games item
Summer Fun & Outdoor Games item
Summer Fun & Outdoor Games item
Summer Fun & Outdoor Games
$45

Starting bid

Get outside and play with this summer-ready bundle packed with outdoor fun. Includes a backyard game set, beach and pool essentials, and on-the-go accessories for sunny days.

Features a Sunburst Bay pass for even more summer fun, plus everything you need to stay cool, active, and entertained all season long.

Game Night Bundle item
Game Night Bundle item
Game Night Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night out with 4 Schaumburg Boomers tickets plus everything you need to keep the good times going at home. Includes a wireless speaker, glow wands, and a decorative photo frame for capturing memories.

Perfect for family outings, summer nights, and celebrating together.

All-Star Sports & Adventure Bundle item
All-Star Sports & Adventure Bundle item
All-Star Sports & Adventure Bundle item
All-Star Sports & Adventure Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Get in the game with this action-packed sports bundle featuring gear for football, outdoor play, and active fun. Includes a Chicago Cubs blanket, sports balls, and a variety of outdoor accessories to keep kids moving.

Also includes a Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card to gear up for even more adventures. Perfect for athletes and active families.

Cozy Movie Night & Snack Bundle item
Cozy Movie Night & Snack Bundle item
Cozy Movie Night & Snack Bundle item
Cozy Movie Night & Snack Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Settle in for the perfect night at home with this cozy bundle featuring a hot air popcorn popper, popcorn supplies, snacks, and sweet treats.

Includes a soft blanket for extra comfort, making it perfect for movie nights, relaxing evenings, and staying cozy while you snack and unwind.

Ultimate Road Trip & Activity Bundle item
Ultimate Road Trip & Activity Bundle item
Ultimate Road Trip & Activity Bundle item
Ultimate Road Trip & Activity Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Make every trip more fun with this all-in-one road trip organizer packed with snacks, games, and activities to keep kids entertained on the go. Includes a car organizer filled with treats, plus books, coloring supplies, and travel games for endless entertainment.

Perfect for road trips, errands, and everyday adventures with kids.

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