Fun Fest 2026 - Silent Auction

Swing into fun with this exciting Topgolf entertainment package

Includes a $50 certificate toward game play plus three $15 coupons for even more food, fun, and friendly competition. Perfect for date nights, family outings, or group events!

Package Value: $95

Valid only at the San Jose location. Coupons cannot be combined with other offers. Expiration dates of 7/31/26 and 9/30/26 apply.