Fun Fest 2026 - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Swing into fun with this exciting Topgolf entertainment package
Includes a $50 certificate toward game play plus three $15 coupons for even more food, fun, and friendly competition. Perfect for date nights, family outings, or group events!
Package Value: $95
Valid only at the San Jose location. Coupons cannot be combined with other offers. Expiration dates of 7/31/26 and 9/30/26 apply.
Starting bid
1 Hour of Caricature Portraits by Hortencia Martin *Event location must be no more than 50 miles from Gilroy, CA. The date of event must be a minimum of 2 weeks from the day of booking and upon availability Package Valued at $200
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to a tail-wagging surprise with a BarkBox Classic BarkBox or Super Chewer Box! 🐾
Choose between the Classic box featuring fun plush toys, or the Super Chewer box packed with durable rubber and hard nylon toys made for tougher chewers.
Each box includes:
• 2 toys
• 2 bags of treats
• 1 awesome surprise item
Perfect for pampered pups of all sizes!
Starting bid
Experience the beauty of the Byington Vineyard & Winery with a guided wine tasting and winery tour
Enjoy a tasting of 5 Byington wines while exploring the Estate Vineyard, learning about the winery and the renowned Santa Cruz Mountains wine region. Your experience also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the production facility and unique wine cave, along with tastings of current releases.
Tour and tasting experience last approximately 45 minutes — perfect for wine lovers and a memorable outing with friends or family!
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical and inspiring visit to The Walt Disney Family Museum with four general admission tickets
Explore the life, legacy, and imagination of Walt Disney through interactive exhibits, artwork, memorabilia, and behind-the-scenes stories from the world of Disney. A perfect experience for families, Disney fans, and dreamers of all ages!
Starting bid
Support healthier screen habits and stronger family connections with this valuable package from Screen Time Clinic
Choose ONE of the following experiences:
• A Professional Digital Detox Jumpstart or Family Tech Session (Value: $250) designed to help reduce stress related to screen time, ADHD, behavior challenges, academics, and mental health while strengthening family relationships and real-life connections.
OR
• A 90-minute group presentation and expert Q&A session (Value: $1,100) for schools, youth groups, or athletic teams featuring the latest research on youth and screen use.
Led by the founder of Screen Time Clinic, this experience offers practical tools and expert guidance to help kids and families thrive in today’s digital world.
Starting bid
Take the stress out of taxes with this professional service package from The Account Doctor
Choose ONE of the following options:
Professional preparation of an individual tax return or simple business return (Corporation, S-Corporation, or Partnership with minimal activity). Includes:
• Federal + 1 State tax return
• Electronic filing when available
• CPA-signed return for Tax Year 2025 or prior years
• Tax compliance guidance
• One-on-one virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert
Receive expert assistance navigating IRS concerns, including:
• Retrieval of official IRS tax transcripts
• Review of past and current filings
• Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, or wage garnishments
• Guidance on tax relief and resolution strategies
• Consultation focused on improving future tax health
• Formal tax analysis report and review
A valuable resource for individuals or small business owners looking for trusted financial guidance and peace of mind.
Starting bid
Help your student build confidence and succeed academically with this tutoring package from Camp Homework 📚
This one-month package includes eight online tutoring sessions for students in grades 3–12 in subjects including Mathematics, English, Social Studies, and Basic Science.
Perfect for extra academic support, homework help, or skill building throughout the school year.
Valid for new students/families only. Limit one per household. Excludes AP classes, foreign languages, advanced courses, college test prep, and early childhood tutoring (Pre-K–2nd grade). Other restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild family adventure at Oakland Zoo
This Family Donation Pass includes admission for one visit during regular zoo hours, giving you the chance to explore amazing animals, interactive exhibits, and beautiful zoo grounds perfect for all ages.
Online reservation is required and this pass must be presented at entry. Special events are excluded.
Expires 05/31/2026. No cash value. Expiration date cannot be extended.
Starting bid
Capture beautiful memories with a 60-minute session from Lindsay Amaral Photography!
This package includes a personalized photo session and an online digital gallery featuring 50+ professionally edited images to download and cherish for years to come. Perfect for families, couples, graduates, or special milestones.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxe self-care and glam experience with this curated basket featuring premium favorites from Urban Decay and Youth To The People.
Inside you’ll find makeup must-haves like an eyeshadow palette, setting sprays, eye pencils, brushes, eyelash curler, makeup bag, clips, and primer — plus skincare essentials including SPF 60 sunscreen, cleansing balm, glow mask, peptide serum, vitamin-rich treatments, and ultra-hydrating moisturizers.
Perfect for beauty lovers, skincare enthusiasts, or anyone ready for the ultimate pampering night in!
Starting bid
Enjoy America’s favorite pastime with 8 undated reserved bowl tickets to see the San Jose Giants during the 2026 regular season!
Perfect for family outings, date nights, or group fun at the ballpark. Valid for 2026 regular season home games (excluding July 4th).
Starting bid
Add a touch of sparkle with the elegant Kendra Scott Cailin Silver Stretch Bracelet in Pink Crystal
This beautiful accessory is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions and makes a lovely gift for any jewelry lover.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to an unforgettable experience with a private wine class from Total Wine & More
Perfect for wine lovers, this exclusive two-hour class hosts up to 20 guests and includes a guided tasting of premium, hand-selected wines led by a Total Wine expert. Explore renowned wine regions, learn about famous appellations and grape varietals, and discover new favorites along the way.
This experience can be enjoyed as a seated class or a casual walk-around tasting event, with all stemware and educational materials provided. A fun and sophisticated evening for friends, family, or special celebrations!
Starting bid
Be Principal for a Day! ⭐
This fun VIP experience includes wearing an official “Principal” sash, greeting students and families at morning drop-off with Mrs. Rafat, making the morning announcements, visiting classrooms, sitting at the principal’s desk to sign an “official” document, and enjoying lunch with the principal from McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, or Wendy’s!
Student Only!
Starting bid
Calling all anime fans, runners, and Pokémon trainers! This fun-filled fitness basket is packed with goodies for an active adventure:
Whether you’re training for race day or powering up your Pokémon collection, this basket is the perfect mix of fitness and fandom fun!
Starting bid
Experience high-speed excitement with this K1 Speed racing package!
Perfect for thrill-seekers and family fun, this package includes:
2 gift cards - each good for 1 free race and license as well as 2 $5 off coupons can be used at all corporate owned k1 speed locations in the United States.
Height Requirements
Junior minimum height requirement is 48″ (121.9 cm). Adult
minimum height requirement is 58″ (147.3 cm). No mixed Adult and Junior races.
No expiration date and cannot be used at k1 circuit.
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate movie night with this fun package from Cinelux Theatres!
Includes:
Perfect for a fun night out with family or friends!
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing experience at Hecker Pass Winery!
Includes:
Perfect for a date night or wine lover’s outing!
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing wine country experience at Solis Winery!
This package includes a complimentary wine tasting for four guests. Gather your friends or family and savor handcrafted local wines in a beautiful vineyard setting along scenic Hecker Pass.
Perfect for wine lovers, date days, or a fun outing with friends!
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