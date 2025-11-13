Endeavor Charter School Inc

Endeavor Charter School Inc

About this event

Fun Fest Silent Auction

Garden Basket item
Garden Basket
$25

Basket includes:

Macon Gift card- $60

Mug and glove set

Spray bottle

Garden decor

Small shovel

Small rake

Watering can

Potting Kit

Solar Lantern

Solar Lantern

Garden decor

Decorative stone

Red and Orange Tulip bulbs

Yellow Tulip bulbs

Herb seeds (basil, dill, chives, parsley

Garden gnome

Sunflower and coneflower seeds

Garden flag

Bulb Planter

Gardening basket

Round rattan tray

Red Wine- #52 item
Red Wine- #52
$2

White Wine- #5 item
White Wine- #5
$2

White Wine- #40 item
White Wine- #40
$2

White Wine- #44 item
White Wine- #44
$2

White Wine- #50 item
White Wine- #50
$2

White Wine- #51 item
White Wine- #51
$2

White Wine- #53 item
White Wine- #53
$2

White Wine- #54 item
White Wine- #54
$2

White Wine- #55 item
White Wine- #55
$2

White Wine- #57 item
White Wine- #57
$2

