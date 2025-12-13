Ps 110 K Pta

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Ps 110 K Pta

About this event

Fun in French, Spring 2026

124 Monitor St

Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA

Fun in French (PreK, Tue)
$950

Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).

Fun in French (K-3rd, Wed)
$900

Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).

Extended Day Add-On (Spring, Tue)
$95

Extended Day Add-On for the Spring Session (Feb - Jun). You must also purchase a registration for the Spring session.

Extended Day Add-On (Spring, Wed)
$90

Extended Day Add-On for the Spring Session (Feb - Jun). You must also purchase a registration for the Spring session.

Wait List (Spring)
Free

Missed out ? Put your name on the Wait List and we'll let you know if a spot opens up.

Add a donation for Ps 110 K Pta

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