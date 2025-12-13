Fun in French, Spring 2026

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Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).
Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).
Extended Day Add-On for the Spring Session (Feb - Jun). You must also purchase a registration for the Spring session.
Extended Day Add-On for the Spring Session (Feb - Jun). You must also purchase a registration for the Spring session.
Missed out ? Put your name on the Wait List and we'll let you know if a spot opens up.
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