Fun Prizes + (free entry)

About this raffle
Show off your love of TTRPGs with this 12mm solid sterling silver icosahedron!
People who don’t know will see the wonderful geometric shape and love your style, and people who do know will nod their heads and know you’re a gamer. Please note, wearing this charm may encourage people to talk about their favorite games and characters, which is an awesome way to meet other gamers!
This Transgender symbol charm was designed for Optimystical Studios in California, cast with lead & nickel free pewter in Texas, and then turned into beautiful jewelry in Oregon. This charm is fabulously made in the USA from start to finish.
The charm is 19mm tall by 15mm wide.
(up to 2 hours)
Acting headshots, professional headshots, editorial and street photography, couples and family sessions, and dance photography.
With a B.A. in Acting from USC and a professional dance background, Ethan understands that great headshots and portraits require more than merely a skilled photographer behind the camera. These photos require someone who knows how to create space for vulnerability, precision, and authenticity in front of the lens. With experience behind-the-table at top talent agencies and casting offices, Ethan brings an insider understanding of what industry professionals are looking for, both in performance and in photo quality. Their background as a social media manager also means they know the difference between images that truly cut through algorithms and images that simply blend in.
Musicals, plays, comedy, and live music photography.
Ethan is photographer-in-residence for multiple Los-Angeles-based theatre companies and musicians. With an accomplished background in theatre and music, Ethan has a trained eye for anticipating big stage moments before they happen, and knows exactly what kind of photos will look smashing in a social media promo for your show.
(Up to 3 hours)
Parties, corporate events, small weddings, and film set BTS.
Capture your most important moments in motion. With years of experience as a contractor for high-profile film and television clients, Ethan knows how to be exactly where the action is, without disrupting the flow of the moment. Whether it is a lively event, an intimate celebration, a curated photo booth, or behind-the-scenes documentation on your hard-earned film project, Ethan will be there to quietly and skillfully capture the energy as it unfolds. Their approach moves seamlessly between unobtrusive, documentary-style coverage and thoughtful, lightly directed portraits, allowing both candid moments and carefully composed images that will hold your memories for years to come.
Enjoy a personalized D&D one-shot, in person or virtually*, with professional Dungeon Master Carrie Wogaman (any pronouns) for 3-6 players! Carrie will take your favorite themes and turn them into a fun and exciting single-session game (up to 5 hours) for your players' characters. Carrie is a whimsically player-focused DM whose passion is making sure historically excluded players feel welcome, important, and valued at the table, and loves to bring new players into the world of TTRPGs.
Never played D&D? This one-shot can become a learn-to-play experience designed to teach new players and make your party of beginners comfortable with the fundamentals!
*In-person session will be held in a private room at Geeky Teas & Games in Burbank, CA or virtual session will be held via Zoom.
Get a personal tour of the world famous Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, CA from an actual rocket scientist and employee of the building!
Griffith Observatory, featured in countless movies and TV shows since its construction in 1935, is southern California’s gateway to the cosmos and home to the most looked through telescope in the world! Come unlock the secrets of the universe, view the night sky, and enjoy spectacular views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Sign (weather permitting).
Bring some color and joy to your June and beyond with Pride Eels!
Unlike my regular eels, Pride Eels do not feel any anxiety, only happiness, which is what they deserve.
Striped in the colors of the Transgender Pride flag, these polymer clay eels are "planted" in an antique cup with a delicate floral pattern.
A night out with your pals to Them Fatale, LA's longest-running Drag King show and mutual aid org? HELL YES. Show night includes a full length show with the greatest kings in the world, a hot queer dance party after the show, and a stroll down Vendor Village, to check out amazing queer local artists. Located at Angel City Derby Warehouse in DTLA. Masks required, Cuteness Required, ASL Interpreted
This bundle includes 2 tickets and 2 popcorn vouchers. Some restrictions may apply. Please check before redeeming.
Since opening in 2018, Dynasty Typewriter has quickly established itself as one of LA's premier destinations for highly curated entertainment including comedy, music, live podcasts, screenings, and immersive experiences. Named “LA’s comedy clubhouse” by The NY Times, and “LA’s best alt-comedy venue” by LA Weekly, Dynasty prides itself on creating enchanting, connective experiences for artists and audiences alike. Most importantly, it is home to DynaPop! popcorn, voted “Best Popcorn on the West Coast” by Popcorn Magazine.
More info on this coming soon!
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