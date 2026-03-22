Fun Prizes + (free entry)

Enjoy a personalized D&D one-shot, in person or virtually*, with professional Dungeon Master Carrie Wogaman (any pronouns) for 3-6 players! Carrie will take your favorite themes and turn them into a fun and exciting single-session game (up to 5 hours) for your players' characters. Carrie is a whimsically player-focused DM whose passion is making sure historically excluded players feel welcome, important, and valued at the table, and loves to bring new players into the world of TTRPGs.

Never played D&D? This one-shot can become a learn-to-play experience designed to teach new players and make your party of beginners comfortable with the fundamentals!

*In-person session will be held in a private room at Geeky Teas & Games in Burbank, CA or virtual session will be held via Zoom.