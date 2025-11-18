PS 33 Chelsea Prep PTA Inc

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PS 33 Chelsea Prep PTA Inc

About this event

GLOW RUN Cheer Squad

281 9th Ave

New York, NY 10001, USA

8:45–9:05 — 3-317 and 3-318
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

9:10–9:30 — 3-320 and 3-321
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

9:35–9:55 — 5-345 and 5-346
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

10:00–10:20 — 1-216 and 1-217
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

10:25–10:45 — 2-319 and 2-247
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

10:50–11:10 — 5-347 and 5-348
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

11:15–11:35 — PreK
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

12:00–12:20 — K-121, K-219, and Class 242
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

12:25–12:45 — K-221 and K-244
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

12:50–1:10 — 2-316 and 2-248
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

1:15–1:35 — 1-218 and 1-220
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

1:40–2:00 — 4-341, 4-343, and Class 312
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

2:05–2:25 — 4-342, 4-344, and Class 212
$5

Join for the 20 minute run time for the classes listed in the title. Ticket required to enter the gym and join the cheer section!

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