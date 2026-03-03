Legacy Christian School Inc

Hosted by

Legacy Christian School Inc

About this event

Fun Run Drawings

Ninja Party Drawing Ticket item
Ninja Party Drawing Ticket
$5

ONE (1) drawing ticket for a USA Ninja Birthday Party for up to 20 kids and 2 ninja coaches

Bundle - Ninja Party Drawing Tickets item
Bundle - Ninja Party Drawing Tickets
$20

FIVE (5) drawing tickets for a USA Ninja Birthday Party for up to 20 kids and 2 ninja coaches

Mega Bundle - Ninja Party Drawing Tickets item
Mega Bundle - Ninja Party Drawing Tickets
$50

FIFTEEN (15) drawing tickets for a USA Ninja Birthday Party for up to 20 kids and 2 ninja coaches

Ninja Camp Drawing Ticket item
Ninja Camp Drawing Ticket
$5

ONE (1) drawing ticket for a 5-day USA Ninja Camp voucher

Bundle - Ninja Camp Drawing Tickets item
Bundle - Ninja Camp Drawing Tickets
$20

FIVE (5) drawing tickets for a 5-day USA Ninja Camp voucher

Mega Bundle - Ninja Camp Drawing Tickets item
Mega Bundle - Ninja Camp Drawing Tickets
$50

FIFTEEN (15) drawing tickets for a 5-day USA Ninja Camp voucher

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