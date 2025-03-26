Fun Run/ Spring Fling 2025 Sponsorship Form

🌸 Promote Your Business at Our Spring Fling! 🌸
Vendor Tables – Just $250
Join us for a fun-filled day at our Spring Fling Fundraiser and get your business in front of families, educators, and community members!
You’ll receive:
✅ A promotional table to showcase your products or services
✅ Direct access to a local, family-friendly audience
✅ The opportunity to support our school while growing your brand
Spots are limited, so don’t wait—reserve your vendor table today and be part of a great cause!
Promotional Banner
$500
3 left!
Custom Banner Display
Your company logo featured prominently on a professionally printed banner displayed at the event.
VIP Sponsorship Package
$1,000
3 left!
VIP Sponsorship Package – $1,000
Take your brand visibility to the next level with our VIP Sponsorship Package, designed to provide premium exposure and meaningful engagement with event attendees.
Package Includes:
Exclusive Promotional Table (only 3 available)
A dedicated table in a high-traffic area for you to showcase your business, products, or services.
Custom Banner Display
Your company logo featured prominently on a professionally printed banner displayed at the event.
Interactive Activity Space
An additional space reserved just for you to host an activity of your choice—whether it’s a giveaway, demo, photo booth, mini game, or hands-on experience—giving guests a fun and memorable way to connect with your brand.
This package is perfect for businesses looking to stand out and create a lasting impression. Space and availability are limited—reserve your VIP spot today!
Sponsor the Face Painting booth
$550
3 left!
Sponsor the face painting booth and have your promotional banner displayed at the event.
Sponsor Pony Rides and Petting Zoo
$1,100
3 left!
Sponsor this popular attraction and have your promotional banner displayed near the pony ride station/petting zoo.
Sponsor Bouncy Houses
$2,200
3 left!
Sponsor the bouncy houses and games and have your promotional banner displayed prominently at the event.
