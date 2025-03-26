PS 101Q Parents Association INC

PS 101Q Parents Association INC

Fun Run/ Spring Fling 2025 Sponsorship Form

$250

🌸 Promote Your Business at Our Spring Fling! 🌸 Vendor Tables – Just $250 Join us for a fun-filled day at our Spring Fling Fundraiser and get your business in front of families, educators, and community members! You’ll receive: ✅ A promotional table to showcase your products or services ✅ Direct access to a local, family-friendly audience ✅ The opportunity to support our school while growing your brand Spots are limited, so don’t wait—reserve your vendor table today and be part of a great cause!
$500

Custom Banner Display Your company logo featured prominently on a professionally printed banner displayed at the event.
$1,000

VIP Sponsorship Package – $1,000 Take your brand visibility to the next level with our VIP Sponsorship Package, designed to provide premium exposure and meaningful engagement with event attendees. Package Includes: Exclusive Promotional Table (only 3 available) A dedicated table in a high-traffic area for you to showcase your business, products, or services. Custom Banner Display Your company logo featured prominently on a professionally printed banner displayed at the event. Interactive Activity Space An additional space reserved just for you to host an activity of your choice—whether it’s a giveaway, demo, photo booth, mini game, or hands-on experience—giving guests a fun and memorable way to connect with your brand. This package is perfect for businesses looking to stand out and create a lasting impression. Space and availability are limited—reserve your VIP spot today!
$550

Sponsor the face painting booth and have your promotional banner displayed at the event.
$1,100

Sponsor this popular attraction and have your promotional banner displayed near the pony ride station/petting zoo.
$2,200

Sponsor the bouncy houses and games and have your promotional banner displayed prominently at the event.

