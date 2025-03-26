Fun Run/ Spring Fling 2025 Sponsorship Form

VIP Sponsorship Package – $1,000 Take your brand visibility to the next level with our VIP Sponsorship Package, designed to provide premium exposure and meaningful engagement with event attendees. Package Includes: Exclusive Promotional Table (only 3 available) A dedicated table in a high-traffic area for you to showcase your business, products, or services. Custom Banner Display Your company logo featured prominently on a professionally printed banner displayed at the event. Interactive Activity Space An additional space reserved just for you to host an activity of your choice—whether it’s a giveaway, demo, photo booth, mini game, or hands-on experience—giving guests a fun and memorable way to connect with your brand. This package is perfect for businesses looking to stand out and create a lasting impression. Space and availability are limited—reserve your VIP spot today!

VIP Sponsorship Package – $1,000 Take your brand visibility to the next level with our VIP Sponsorship Package, designed to provide premium exposure and meaningful engagement with event attendees. Package Includes: Exclusive Promotional Table (only 3 available) A dedicated table in a high-traffic area for you to showcase your business, products, or services. Custom Banner Display Your company logo featured prominently on a professionally printed banner displayed at the event. Interactive Activity Space An additional space reserved just for you to host an activity of your choice—whether it’s a giveaway, demo, photo booth, mini game, or hands-on experience—giving guests a fun and memorable way to connect with your brand. This package is perfect for businesses looking to stand out and create a lasting impression. Space and availability are limited—reserve your VIP spot today!

More details...