Fun Run/Walk Fundraiser

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About this event
$20 dollars gets you in to walk or run for a good cause, including your “Sprint for the Spirit“ t-shirt. Please include shirt size when registering. In order to make sure we get your shirts in time for the event, please register by June 21st. We will also have a bake sale starting at 10:30am through lunch. There will be a small lunch available to purchase and some free fun outdoor games for all ages! NOTE…sign ups start at 8am.
Want to sponsor and support? Any sponsors of $100 or more will have their name and/or business printed on the T-Shirts
Tax ID 47-1643895 (for tax purposes)
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