Fun Run/Walk Fundraiser

$20 dollars gets you in to walk or run for a good cause, including your “Sprint for the Spirit“ t-shirt. Please include shirt size when registering. In order to make sure we get your shirts in time for the event, please register by June 21st. We will also have a bake sale starting at 10:30am through lunch. There will be a small lunch available to purchase and some free fun outdoor games for all ages! NOTE…sign ups start at 8am.