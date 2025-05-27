Fun with Frictions workshop

Standard price in-person workshop ticket for one person.
In-person Workshop Ticket (Reduced Price)
$18
Reduced price in-person workshop ticket for one person.
We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
In-person Workshop Ticket (Supporter Level)
$36
Supporter in-person workshop ticket for one person.
Being a supporter enable us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!
In-person Workshop Ticket (Super Supporter Level)
$50
Supporter in-person workshop ticket for one person.
Being a super supporter enable us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!
In-person ticket (will pay at the door)
Free
This reserve your spot in the workshop and you agree to pay $15-$50 (sliding scale) at the door with cash, Venmo, or CashApp. This payment option is only available for in-person tickets, not Zoom tickets.
Zoom Workshop Ticket (Standard Price)
$25
Standard price Zoom workshop ticket for one person.
Zoom Workshop Ticket (Reduced Price)
$10
Reduced price Zoom workshop ticket for one person.
We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
Zoom Workshop Ticket (Supporter Level)
$36
Supporter Zoom workshop ticket for one or more people using the same Zoom login.
Being a supporter enable us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!
Zoom Workshop Ticket (Super Supporter Level)
$50
Super Supporter Zoom workshop ticket for one or more people using the same Zoom login.
Being a super supporter enable us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!
Add a donation for Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater
$
