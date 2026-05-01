Fun with Friends: A Silent Auction of Shared Experiences

Hey, Wordsmiths! Come play against Kathy Heff! If you can beat me, I will donate the $$ amount of the highest scoring player to Unity of Sussex County.

Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be served.





Saturday, June 13

Time: 2pm-4pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848

Host: Kathy Heffernan

Guests: 3-6

Minimum Bid per Guest: $20

ADA approved event space.

Suitable for ages 21+