Hosted by

Unity of Sussex County Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Fun with Friends: A Silent Auction of Shared Experiences

Putt-Putt with the Pastor item
Putt-Putt with the Pastor
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a playful afternoon of miniature golf with Unity of Sussex County's own Rev at the stunning lakeside Lake Hopatcong Golf Club, followed by homemade ice cream at Jefferson Dairy — a beloved local institution since 1969! It's a fun, low-key outing that's perfect for friends, families, meeting new people, making memories, and supporting a great cause.


Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: 2 PM

Location: Lake Hopatcong Golf Club and Jefferson Dairy

(37 Nolans Point Park Rd and 741 Route 15 South, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849

Host: Rev. Shea Maultsby

Guests: 8

Minimum Bid per Guest: $30 Suitable for ages 5+

GloboMama Journal Workshop item
GloboMama Journal Workshop
$25

Starting bid

Hey, Journaling Enthusiasts! Come unwind and gain new insights into your journaling practice. Guided meditation and journaling prompts will be offered. Each participant will receive a GloboMama journal ($22 value). Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be served. 


Sunday, June 7, 2026

Time: 1pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848

Hosts: Mackenzie Heffernan, Kathy Heffernan

Guests: 8

Minimum Bid per Guest: $25

ADA approved event space. 

Suitable for ages 21+

Paint by Number, Paint with Friends item
Paint by Number, Paint with Friends
$25

Starting bid

Join me to unwind after a hard week! We will be doing a relaxing paint-by-number set to help clear the mind and ready ourselves for the weekend. 


Activity includes:

*Paint-by-number set

*Signature mocktail

*Appetizers

*Goodie Bag


Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: 5:30pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848

Host: Apara Clemons

Guests: 5

Minimum Bid per Guest: $25

ADA approved event space

Suitable for ages 18+

Scrabble Match with Kathy Heff item
Scrabble Match with Kathy Heff
$20

Starting bid

Hey, Wordsmiths! Come play against Kathy Heff! If you can beat me, I will donate the $$ amount of the highest scoring player to Unity of Sussex County. 

Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be served.


Saturday, June 13

Time: 2pm-4pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848

Host: Kathy Heffernan

Guests: 3-6

Minimum Bid per Guest: $20

ADA approved event space.

Suitable for ages 21+

Summer Guided Hike with Snacks item
Summer Guided Hike with Snacks
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in full summer bloom with a guided group hike through scenic trails. This relaxed, experience is curated for a fun, leisurely experience that  offers fresh air, fellowship, and a unique experience. We will pause along the trail to enjoy a refreshing snack break, including light treats and beverages. This hike is not strenuous but offers uneven terrain with exposed tree roots. Also, if you are into gems, we will stop at a nearby location that’s a cash only venue so walk with cash as you see fit.

 

Includes:

  • Guided hike (1.5–2 hours)
  • Light snacks and drinks
  • Scenic viewpoints and fellowship

*Participants must provide their own transportation 


Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 9AM

Location: Bangor, PA (Approx. 1 Hr Drive from Lafayette, NJ)

Host: Jay Cross

Guests: 6

Minimum Bid per Guest: $25

Crochet and Cookies with Karen item
Crochet and Cookies with Karen
$30

Starting bid

Learn to crochet a chenille blanket. Includes yarn, hook, instructions, and diagram. And of course, enjoy coffee and cookies!


Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 2pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848

Host: Karen Manthey

Guests: 8

Minimum Bid per Guest: $30

ADA event space

Suitable for ages 15+

Watercolor with Wendy item
Watercolor with Wendy
$40

Starting bid

Have you ever wanted to learn the art of watercolor? Now’s your chance! Artist Wendy Stamer will be hosting this watercolor workshop for all levels of learners. Come create this magnificent swan painting.


Sunday, July 12, 2026

Time: 2pm-4pm

Location: Sparta, NJ

Host: Wendy Stamer

Guests: 3

Minimum Bid per Guest: $40

Wheelchair accessible space.

Suitable for ages 12+

Summer Sunrise Hike item
Summer Sunrise Hike
$30

Starting bid

Start your day in a truly unforgettable way with a sunrise hike at a scenic overlook. We will meet before dawn, in time to watch the sun rise, a peaceful and inspiring experience. A light breakfast snack and beverage will be provided. We will then hike around the park. This hike does have some inclined areas but for the most part it’s not a strenuous hike. Lots of cool sights.

Includes:

  • Guided early morning hike
  • Sunrise viewing experience
  • Light snacks

*Participants must provide their own transportation


Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 4am

Location: Garret Mountain Reservation (approx. 45 mins from Lafayette, NJ)

Host: Jay Cross

Guests: 6

Minimum Bid per Guest: $30

Wood-Fired Pizza Night item
Wood-Fired Pizza Night
$25

Starting bid

Join the Hennings family for an evening with friends enjoying elevated, wood-fired pizza, select sides, and cultivated, non-alcoholic drinks. Music and good conversation will fill the room!


Saturday, August 15, 2026

Time: 5:00pm

Location: Wakeman Hall, Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848

Hosts: Corey, Renee, and Desmond Hennings

Guests: 10

Minimum Bid per Guest: $25

(ADA approved event space.)

Game Night with Jay item
Game Night with Jay
$25

Starting bid

Gather with friends and family for a fun-filled Game Night, hosted at a Unity of Sussex County. Enjoy a lively evening of classic and modern games, laughter, and friendly competition. Snacks and refreshments will keep the energy high throughout the night.


Includes:

  • Hosted game experience (2–3 hours)
  • Selection of board games, trivia, and group games
  • Snacks and drinks

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Time: 4pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette NJ 07848

Host: Jay Cross

Guests: 8

Minimum Bid per Guest: $25

ADA approved event space

Kintsugi Craft Workshop item
Kintsugi Craft Workshop
$40

Starting bid

Discover the beauty of imperfection at this unique Kintsugi Craft Workshop, inspired by the traditional Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold. This meaningful hands-on experience symbolizes healing, restoration, and finding beauty in life’s brokenness.

Participants will learn the basics of Kintsugi techniques and create their own restored ceramic piece to take home as a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

Perfect for a peaceful evening of creativity, reflection, and fellowship.


What’s Included:

  • Guided instruction in Kintsugi-style repair (2–3 hours)
  • All materials (ceramic piece, adhesive, gold accents, tools)
  • A finished take-home craft
  • Light snacks and refreshments

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Time: 3:00pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848

Host: Jay Cross

Guests: 8

Minimum Bid per Guest: $40

ADA approved event space

Suitable for ages 18+

"Celebrate Sisterhood" Herbal Workshop and Tea Party item
"Celebrate Sisterhood" Herbal Workshop and Tea Party
$30

Starting bid

This experience, celebrating women's health includes:

*Exploring women's ceremonies and rituals

*Tasting a curated assortment of hand-crafted, organic herbal teas from Herbal Anarchy

*Savoring healthy, delightful truffles

*Blending your own Women's Wellness Tea and learning the finer points of blending and brewing herbal tea

*Discovering healing herbs

*Creating your own blend of massage/cuticle oil

*Discussing health guidelines for women of all ages

*All guests will bring home a variety of herbal products!


Saturday, September 19, 2026

Time: 12:30pm-2:30pm

Location: Wakeman Hall, Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848

Host: Toni Manzi

Guests: 12

Minimum Bid per Guest: $30

ADA approved event space.

Suitable for ages 16+

Autumn Fun at Ideal Farms item
Autumn Fun at Ideal Farms
$50

Starting bid

Bid on the ultimate Sussex County autumn experience! This event, taking place at Ideal Farms, includes:

*A scenic hayride on the farm

*A puzzling walk through the corn maze

*A fun-filled fright through the Haunted Tunnel


Each guest will bring home seasonal goodies to bring autumn home:

*1/2 Dozen freshly baked Apple Cider Donuts

*1/2 Dozen Farm-Fresh Apples

*1/2 Gallon Ideal Farms Apple Cider

*2 Corn Stalks

*1 Pumpkin (up to 10lbs)

*1 mum


This is a family-friendly event space. All ages are welcome; keep in mind this is an outdoor venue.


Choose any Saturday or Sunday in October (except October 31, 2026)

Time: Anytime between 11am & 3pm

Location: Ideal Farm, 222 Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848

Host: Jan Jorritsma

Guests: 6

Minimum Bid per Guest: $50

Large Framed Labyrinth Craft Workshop item
Large Framed Labyrinth Craft Workshop
$45

Starting bid

Create a meaningful piece of art designed for reflection, prayer, and daily inspiration at this Large Framed Labyrinth Craft Workshop. Participants will design and build their own framed labyrinth artwork, a timeless symbol used for meditation, spiritual focus, and quiet contemplation. This guided, hands-on experience will walk guests through the process of crafting a beautiful labyrinth pattern within a frame, using paint, texture, and decorative elements to create a one-of-a-kind display piece for home or office.

 

What’s Included:

  • Step-by-step guided instruction (2–3 hours)
  • Large picture frame and backing
  • Labyrinth template/design assistance
  • Paints, tools, and decorative materials
  • A completed framed labyrinth to take home
  • Light snacks and refreshments

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Time: 1pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette NJ 07848

Host: Jay Cross
Guests: 8

Minimum Bid per Guest: $45

ADA approved space

Fall Guided Hike with Snacks item
Fall Guided Hike with Snacks
$25

Starting bid

Experience beautiful fall foliage of New Jersey on a guided hike through vibrant autumn landscapes. This peaceful outing highlights the beauty of the season while creating meaningful time for connection and reflection. Enjoy a cozy mid-hike snack break with seasonal treats and beverages and a stunning post hike experience. Shh, it’s a secret treat.


Includes:

  • Guided hike (1.5–2 hours)
  • Seasonal snacks
  • Peak foliage views and fellowship

*Participants must provide their own transportation


Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 9AM

Location: Tatum Park, Middletown NJ

Host: Jay Cross

Guests: 6

Minimum Bid per Guest: $25

ADA approved event space

Candle Making Class item
Candle Making Class
$20

Starting bid

Come make candles for yourself or holiday giving! Have fun

making multi-layered colored jar candles. Hosted by Emily of  Aflare Candles & Fire Starters.


People of all ages are welcome to attend. 

Refreshments will be served.


Sunday, November 22, 2026

Time: 1pm

Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette NJ 07848

Host: Emily Bittner

Guests: 6

Minimum Bid per Guest: $20

ADA approved event space

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