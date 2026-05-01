Fun with Friends: A Silent Auction of Shared Experiences

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Starting bid
Enjoy a playful afternoon of miniature golf with Unity of Sussex County's own Rev at the stunning lakeside Lake Hopatcong Golf Club, followed by homemade ice cream at Jefferson Dairy — a beloved local institution since 1969! It's a fun, low-key outing that's perfect for friends, families, meeting new people, making memories, and supporting a great cause.
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Time: 2 PM
Location: Lake Hopatcong Golf Club and Jefferson Dairy
(37 Nolans Point Park Rd and 741 Route 15 South, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849
Host: Rev. Shea Maultsby
Guests: 8
Minimum Bid per Guest: $30 Suitable for ages 5+
Starting bid
Hey, Journaling Enthusiasts! Come unwind and gain new insights into your journaling practice. Guided meditation and journaling prompts will be offered. Each participant will receive a GloboMama journal ($22 value). Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be served.
Sunday, June 7, 2026
Time: 1pm
Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848
Hosts: Mackenzie Heffernan, Kathy Heffernan
Guests: 8
Minimum Bid per Guest: $25
ADA approved event space.
Suitable for ages 21+
Starting bid
Join me to unwind after a hard week! We will be doing a relaxing paint-by-number set to help clear the mind and ready ourselves for the weekend.
Activity includes:
*Paint-by-number set
*Signature mocktail
*Appetizers
*Goodie Bag
Date: Friday, June 12, 2026
Time: 5:30pm
Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848
Host: Apara Clemons
Guests: 5
Minimum Bid per Guest: $25
ADA approved event space
Suitable for ages 18+
Starting bid
Hey, Wordsmiths! Come play against Kathy Heff! If you can beat me, I will donate the $$ amount of the highest scoring player to Unity of Sussex County.
Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be served.
Saturday, June 13
Time: 2pm-4pm
Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848
Host: Kathy Heffernan
Guests: 3-6
Minimum Bid per Guest: $20
ADA approved event space.
Suitable for ages 21+
Starting bid
Enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in full summer bloom with a guided group hike through scenic trails. This relaxed, experience is curated for a fun, leisurely experience that offers fresh air, fellowship, and a unique experience. We will pause along the trail to enjoy a refreshing snack break, including light treats and beverages. This hike is not strenuous but offers uneven terrain with exposed tree roots. Also, if you are into gems, we will stop at a nearby location that’s a cash only venue so walk with cash as you see fit.
Includes:
*Participants must provide their own transportation
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time: 9AM
Location: Bangor, PA (Approx. 1 Hr Drive from Lafayette, NJ)
Host: Jay Cross
Guests: 6
Minimum Bid per Guest: $25
Starting bid
Learn to crochet a chenille blanket. Includes yarn, hook, instructions, and diagram. And of course, enjoy coffee and cookies!
Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026
Time: 2pm
Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848
Host: Karen Manthey
Guests: 8
Minimum Bid per Guest: $30
ADA event space
Suitable for ages 15+
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to learn the art of watercolor? Now’s your chance! Artist Wendy Stamer will be hosting this watercolor workshop for all levels of learners. Come create this magnificent swan painting.
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Time: 2pm-4pm
Location: Sparta, NJ
Host: Wendy Stamer
Guests: 3
Minimum Bid per Guest: $40
Wheelchair accessible space.
Suitable for ages 12+
Starting bid
Start your day in a truly unforgettable way with a sunrise hike at a scenic overlook. We will meet before dawn, in time to watch the sun rise, a peaceful and inspiring experience. A light breakfast snack and beverage will be provided. We will then hike around the park. This hike does have some inclined areas but for the most part it’s not a strenuous hike. Lots of cool sights.
Includes:
*Participants must provide their own transportation
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time: 4am
Location: Garret Mountain Reservation (approx. 45 mins from Lafayette, NJ)
Host: Jay Cross
Guests: 6
Minimum Bid per Guest: $30
Starting bid
Join the Hennings family for an evening with friends enjoying elevated, wood-fired pizza, select sides, and cultivated, non-alcoholic drinks. Music and good conversation will fill the room!
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Time: 5:00pm
Location: Wakeman Hall, Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848
Hosts: Corey, Renee, and Desmond Hennings
Guests: 10
Minimum Bid per Guest: $25
(ADA approved event space.)
Starting bid
Gather with friends and family for a fun-filled Game Night, hosted at a Unity of Sussex County. Enjoy a lively evening of classic and modern games, laughter, and friendly competition. Snacks and refreshments will keep the energy high throughout the night.
Includes:
Saturday, August 22, 2026
Time: 4pm
Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette NJ 07848
Host: Jay Cross
Guests: 8
Minimum Bid per Guest: $25
ADA approved event space
Starting bid
Discover the beauty of imperfection at this unique Kintsugi Craft Workshop, inspired by the traditional Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold. This meaningful hands-on experience symbolizes healing, restoration, and finding beauty in life’s brokenness.
Participants will learn the basics of Kintsugi techniques and create their own restored ceramic piece to take home as a one-of-a-kind keepsake.
Perfect for a peaceful evening of creativity, reflection, and fellowship.
What’s Included:
Saturday, September 5, 2026
Time: 3:00pm
Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848
Host: Jay Cross
Guests: 8
Minimum Bid per Guest: $40
ADA approved event space
Suitable for ages 18+
Starting bid
This experience, celebrating women's health includes:
*Exploring women's ceremonies and rituals
*Tasting a curated assortment of hand-crafted, organic herbal teas from Herbal Anarchy
*Savoring healthy, delightful truffles
*Blending your own Women's Wellness Tea and learning the finer points of blending and brewing herbal tea
*Discovering healing herbs
*Creating your own blend of massage/cuticle oil
*Discussing health guidelines for women of all ages
*All guests will bring home a variety of herbal products!
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Time: 12:30pm-2:30pm
Location: Wakeman Hall, Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848
Host: Toni Manzi
Guests: 12
Minimum Bid per Guest: $30
ADA approved event space.
Suitable for ages 16+
Starting bid
Bid on the ultimate Sussex County autumn experience! This event, taking place at Ideal Farms, includes:
*A scenic hayride on the farm
*A puzzling walk through the corn maze
*A fun-filled fright through the Haunted Tunnel
Each guest will bring home seasonal goodies to bring autumn home:
*1/2 Dozen freshly baked Apple Cider Donuts
*1/2 Dozen Farm-Fresh Apples
*1/2 Gallon Ideal Farms Apple Cider
*2 Corn Stalks
*1 Pumpkin (up to 10lbs)
*1 mum
This is a family-friendly event space. All ages are welcome; keep in mind this is an outdoor venue.
Choose any Saturday or Sunday in October (except October 31, 2026)
Time: Anytime between 11am & 3pm
Location: Ideal Farm, 222 Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848
Host: Jan Jorritsma
Guests: 6
Minimum Bid per Guest: $50
Starting bid
Create a meaningful piece of art designed for reflection, prayer, and daily inspiration at this Large Framed Labyrinth Craft Workshop. Participants will design and build their own framed labyrinth artwork, a timeless symbol used for meditation, spiritual focus, and quiet contemplation. This guided, hands-on experience will walk guests through the process of crafting a beautiful labyrinth pattern within a frame, using paint, texture, and decorative elements to create a one-of-a-kind display piece for home or office.
What’s Included:
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Time: 1pm
Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette NJ 07848
Host: Jay Cross
Guests: 8
Minimum Bid per Guest: $45
ADA approved space
Starting bid
Experience beautiful fall foliage of New Jersey on a guided hike through vibrant autumn landscapes. This peaceful outing highlights the beauty of the season while creating meaningful time for connection and reflection. Enjoy a cozy mid-hike snack break with seasonal treats and beverages and a stunning post hike experience. Shh, it’s a secret treat.
Includes:
*Participants must provide their own transportation
Saturday, October 24, 2026
Time: 9AM
Location: Tatum Park, Middletown NJ
Host: Jay Cross
Guests: 6
Minimum Bid per Guest: $25
ADA approved event space
Starting bid
Come make candles for yourself or holiday giving! Have fun
making multi-layered colored jar candles. Hosted by Emily of Aflare Candles & Fire Starters.
People of all ages are welcome to attend.
Refreshments will be served.
Sunday, November 22, 2026
Time: 1pm
Location: Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette NJ 07848
Host: Emily Bittner
Guests: 6
Minimum Bid per Guest: $20
ADA approved event space
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