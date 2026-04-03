Church of Clown

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Church of Clown

About this event

Fun with Loony EXTRAVAGANZA! ft. The Fetus, Eric Rubin, and Pretty Pretty Putrid!

2400 Bayshore Blvd

San Francisco, CA 94134, USA

Full price ticket
$40

Choose this ticket option if you are able and can support spaces like Church of Clown staying open and affordable. The clowns need YOU!

A discounted ticket
$30

Choose this ticket if you want to support original work and touring shows at Church of Clown.

Half price ticket
$20

Choose this ticket if you need to and bring a friend! This ticket is for you if you work in education, the arts, or another underpaid sector. All Church of Clown shows are NOTAFLOF.

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