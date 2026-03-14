Fund-A-Need

About this event
All funds allocated to the library budget line will help fund books, materials, and resources in the SOCES school library and makerspaces such as a Lego building station and a special seed library project that will collect and store seeds to share with students and members of our school community to build a more secure food supply, while learning and practicing gardening and the art of growing your own food.
Helps cover the cost of equipment, uniforms, tournament fees, and other essential team needs. As budgets continue to shrink, the cost of required equipment continues to rise. While all SOCES teams rely on this support, several high-cost items are key program needs, including new soccer goals for the soccer program and helmets and shoulder pads for the football program.
Supports the band program at SOCES, helping provide band students with instruments, music, and performing opportunities (including opportunities to perform at music festivals). For example, this year, the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band A will be attending the WorldStrides Heritage Festival in Anaheim. The students would not be able to attend that trip without your support of the SOCES Booster Club! Funding this need will help cover the costs of the Anaheim trip, and will also help support future opportunities for band students to perform at similar music festivals.
Help support the costs of fieldtrips for SOCES students, including bus fees, to allow students to have access to hands-on learning experiences no longer covered by the school budget or LAUSD.
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