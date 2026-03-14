Fund-A-Need

Supports the band program at SOCES, helping provide band students with instruments, music, and performing opportunities (including opportunities to perform at music festivals). For example, this year, the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band A will be attending the WorldStrides Heritage Festival in Anaheim. The students would not be able to attend that trip without your support of the SOCES Booster Club! Funding this need will help cover the costs of the Anaheim trip, and will also help support future opportunities for band students to perform at similar music festivals.