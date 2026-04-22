About this event
💐 Fund-a-Need: Make Mother’s Day Magical 💐
Help us create a beautiful and memorable Mother’s Day Tea for the special moms and loved ones in our preschool community! This cherished event gives our children the opportunity to celebrate the important women in their lives with love, gratitude, and joy.
Your generous donation will support:
Every contribution—big or small—helps bring this meaningful experience to life and creates lasting memories for our families.
Thank you for supporting our preschool and making this day extra special! 💖
🎒 Fund-a-Need: Field Trips That Spark Discovery 🚍
Help us bring learning beyond the classroom with exciting field trips for our preschoolers! These special outings turn everyday lessons into real-world experiences that inspire curiosity, wonder, and joy.
Your generous support helps provide:
Field trips create unforgettable moments where children can explore, ask questions, and make meaningful connections to what they are learning in school.
Thank you for helping us open the world to our little learners—one trip at a time! 🌎💛
🎨 Fund-a-Need: Classroom Creativity Supplies ✂️
Help keep imagination alive in our preschool classrooms! Your support provides the essential creative materials our young learners use every day to explore, build, and express themselves through hands-on play.
Your generous donations will help supply:
These everyday supplies make a big impact—turning simple activities into meaningful learning experiences that build fine motor skills, confidence, and creativity.
Thank you for helping us keep our classrooms colorful, engaging, and full of possibility! 💛
🐑 Fund-a-Need: Nativity Animals Come to Life 🐄
Help bring the magic of the Nativity story to life for our preschool children through a hands-on, interactive experience with gentle nativity animals!
Your generous support will help provide a memorable, age-appropriate encounter that allows children to connect with the story in a meaningful and engaging way.
Donations will help cover:
This special experience creates wonder, joy, and lasting memories as our students learn through sight, sound, and gentle interaction.
Thank you for helping make this beautiful holiday tradition possible for our preschool community! 💛
⛄ Fund-a-Need: Bring the Magic of Snow to Our Preschool! ⛄
Help us create a magical Snow Day experience right here at school—no winter coats required! For many of our children, this will be their very first time playing in the snow, making it a truly unforgettable day of wonder and joy.
Your generous donation will help provide:
This special event sparks imagination, curiosity, and pure childhood excitement—creating memories our students will cherish for years to come.
Every contribution helps turn this winter dream into a reality. Thank you for making Snow Day possible! 💙
☘️ Fund-a-Need: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration ☘️
Help us bring a little luck and a lot of fun to our preschool with a joyful St. Patrick’s Day party! This festive celebration gives our students a chance to learn, play, and celebrate together through hands-on activities and themed fun.
Your generous support will help provide:
This celebration creates a magical, joy-filled day where children can experience traditions, creativity, and community spirit in a fun and age-appropriate way.
Thank you for helping us sprinkle a little extra luck into our preschool! 💚✨
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛
Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!
Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:
Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.
Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛
💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
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