Tustin Community Preschool Inc

Hosted by

Tustin Community Preschool Inc

About this event

Fund-A-Need

🌷 A Sweet Tea for Mom item
🌷 A Sweet Tea for Mom item
🌷 A Sweet Tea for Mom item
🌷 A Sweet Tea for Mom
$50

💐 Fund-a-Need: Make Mother’s Day Magical 💐

Help us create a beautiful and memorable Mother’s Day Tea for the special moms and loved ones in our preschool community! This cherished event gives our children the opportunity to celebrate the important women in their lives with love, gratitude, and joy.


Your generous donation will support:

  • 🍰 Tea party treats and refreshments
  • 🌸 Decorations, flowers, and table settings
  • 🎨 Handmade crafts and keepsakes created by the children
  • 🎶 Music and special touches to make the day unforgettable

Every contribution—big or small—helps bring this meaningful experience to life and creates lasting memories for our families.


Thank you for supporting our preschool and making this day extra special! 💖

🚌 Adventure Awaits! item
🚌 Adventure Awaits! item
🚌 Adventure Awaits! item
🚌 Adventure Awaits!
$50

🎒 Fund-a-Need: Field Trips That Spark Discovery 🚍

Help us bring learning beyond the classroom with exciting field trips for our preschoolers! These special outings turn everyday lessons into real-world experiences that inspire curiosity, wonder, and joy.


Your generous support helps provide:

  • 🎟️ Admission fees to museums, farms, theaters, and hands-on learning sites
  • 🍎 Snacks and supplies for students during outings
  • 🎨 Hands-on learning materials and activity kits for enriched experiences

Field trips create unforgettable moments where children can explore, ask questions, and make meaningful connections to what they are learning in school.


Thank you for helping us open the world to our little learners—one trip at a time! 🌎💛

🎨 Color & Create item
🎨 Color & Create item
🎨 Color & Create item
🎨 Color & Create
$50

🎨 Fund-a-Need: Classroom Creativity Supplies ✂️

Help keep imagination alive in our preschool classrooms! Your support provides the essential creative materials our young learners use every day to explore, build, and express themselves through hands-on play.


Your generous donations will help supply:

  • ✨ Glitter, glue, and craft materials
  • 🎨 Paints, brushes, and art supplies
  • 🧸 Playdough and sensory materials
  • 📚 Classroom tools for learning through creativity

These everyday supplies make a big impact—turning simple activities into meaningful learning experiences that build fine motor skills, confidence, and creativity.


Thank you for helping us keep our classrooms colorful, engaging, and full of possibility! 💛

🐑 Nativity Friends item
🐑 Nativity Friends item
🐑 Nativity Friends item
🐑 Nativity Friends
$25

🐑 Fund-a-Need: Nativity Animals Come to Life 🐄

Help bring the magic of the Nativity story to life for our preschool children through a hands-on, interactive experience with gentle nativity animals!


Your generous support will help provide a memorable, age-appropriate encounter that allows children to connect with the story in a meaningful and engaging way.

Donations will help cover:

  • 🐐 Safe, supervised nativity animal experience on campus
  • 🐑 Animal care, handling, and professional attendants
  • 🐄 Secure enclosures and setup for the event
  • 🎄 Educational storytelling and themed materials for the children

This special experience creates wonder, joy, and lasting memories as our students learn through sight, sound, and gentle interaction.

Thank you for helping make this beautiful holiday tradition possible for our preschool community! 💛

❄️ Snow Day Magic item
❄️ Snow Day Magic item
❄️ Snow Day Magic item
❄️ Snow Day Magic
$100

Fund-a-Need: Bring the Magic of Snow to Our Preschool!

Help us create a magical Snow Day experience right here at school—no winter coats required! For many of our children, this will be their very first time playing in the snow, making it a truly unforgettable day of wonder and joy.

Your generous donation will help provide:

  • ❄️ Real snow delivered to campus for hands-on play
  • ⛄ Fun winter activities like building snowmen and sensory play
  • 🧤 Snow-friendly supplies and materials

This special event sparks imagination, curiosity, and pure childhood excitement—creating memories our students will cherish for years to come.


Every contribution helps turn this winter dream into a reality. Thank you for making Snow Day possible! 💙

🌈 St. Paddy’s Party item
🌈 St. Paddy’s Party item
🌈 St. Paddy’s Party item
🌈 St. Paddy’s Party
$20

☘️ Fund-a-Need: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration ☘️


Help us bring a little luck and a lot of fun to our preschool with a joyful St. Patrick’s Day party! This festive celebration gives our students a chance to learn, play, and celebrate together through hands-on activities and themed fun.


Your generous support will help provide:

  • 🌈 Festive decorations and classroom transformations
  • 🍀 Themed crafts, games, and sensory activities
  • 🧁 Special holiday treats and snacks for the children
  • 🎉 Music, surprises, and interactive party supplies

This celebration creates a magical, joy-filled day where children can experience traditions, creativity, and community spirit in a fun and age-appropriate way.


Thank you for helping us sprinkle a little extra luck into our preschool! 💚✨

$25 Donation item
$25 Donation
$25

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

$50 Donation item
$50 Donation
$50

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

$100 Donation item
$100 Donation
$100

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

$150 Donation item
$150 Donation
$150

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

$200 Donation item
$200 Donation
$200

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

$250 Donation item
$250 Donation
$250

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

$300 Donation item
$300 Donation
$300

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

$400 Donation item
$400 Donation
$400

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

$500 Donation item
$500 Donation
$500

💛 Fund-a-Need: Support Our Preschool Community 💛

Help us continue providing a joyful, nurturing, and enriching early learning experience for every child in our preschool!

Your generous support directly impacts our classrooms and programs by helping provide:

  • 🎨 Creative learning materials and classroom supplies
  • 📚 Educational tools that inspire curiosity and growth
  • 🎉 Special experiences, events, and enrichment activities
  • 🧸 A safe, engaging, and supportive learning environment

Every dollar raised goes directly toward enhancing the daily experiences of our children—helping them learn through play, creativity, and discovery.


Thank you for investing in our little learners and strengthening our preschool community! 💛


💖 Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

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