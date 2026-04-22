💐 Fund-a-Need: Make Mother’s Day Magical 💐

Help us create a beautiful and memorable Mother’s Day Tea for the special moms and loved ones in our preschool community! This cherished event gives our children the opportunity to celebrate the important women in their lives with love, gratitude, and joy.





Your generous donation will support:

🍰 Tea party treats and refreshments

🌸 Decorations, flowers, and table settings

🎨 Handmade crafts and keepsakes created by the children

🎶 Music and special touches to make the day unforgettable

Every contribution—big or small—helps bring this meaningful experience to life and creates lasting memories for our families.





Thank you for supporting our preschool and making this day extra special! 💖