Soroptimist International of Novato Fund-A-Need

· Helps a financially challenged women pay for college or career training, which will better the lives of herself and her children. · Provides financial support to women attending universities within our founder region who are completing the final phase of their doctoral degrees. · Helps pay for a girl in Africa to attend High School she would otherwise not be able to attend.

· Helps a financially challenged women pay for college or career training, which will better the lives of herself and her children. · Provides financial support to women attending universities within our founder region who are completing the final phase of their doctoral degrees. · Helps pay for a girl in Africa to attend High School she would otherwise not be able to attend.

seeMoreDetailsMobile