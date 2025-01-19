Soroptimist International of Novato Fund-A-Need

$1,000
· Helps a financially challenged women pay for college or career training, which will better the lives of herself and her children. · Provides financial support to women attending universities within our founder region who are completing the final phase of their doctoral degrees. · Helps pay for a girl in Africa to attend High School she would otherwise not be able to attend.
$500
A STEM Scholarship for a graduating high school senior
$250
High school scholarships given to graduating seniors at Novato High and San Marin High for academic achievement, school and community activities, and need for financial assistance.
$100
Helps go towards special awards and assistance for women and girls.
$50
Helps to support our S Club Owls mentoring leadership program at San Marin High School.

