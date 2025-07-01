Washington German Shepherd Rescue
Fund a Need
Food for a foster dog
$50
Cleaning Supplies
$25
Sanitizer, laundry detergent, puppy pads - keeping every tail wag in a clean space
Medication
$100
Antibiotics, preventatives, and urgent-care prescriptions for the dogs in our care
Spay/Neuter Surgery
$150
Stops the cycle of unwanted litters - this amount is just a fraction of the cost for each surgery
Gastropexy Surgery
$300
Prevents deadly stomach torsion in deep-chested breeds like Shepherds and Malinois, this is a fraction of the total cost for this surgery
Transportation Costs
$75
Fuel and maintenance to bring dogs from shelters to safety
