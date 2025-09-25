Fund-A-Need

Sponsor an Athlete (Football) item
Sponsor an Athlete (Football)
$250

This will cover registration for the 2026 season.

Sponsor an Athlete (Cheer) item
Sponsor an Athlete (Cheer)
$250

This will cover registration for the 2026 season.

Partial Scholarship item
Partial Scholarship
$50

Every child should be able to participate in football or cheer regardless of inability to pay.  Your donation helps to reduce the registration cost.

New Helmet item
New Helmet
$175

Helmets must be refurbished every two years to keep our players safe. Your donation directly covers this cost and makes sure every athlete takes the field with reliable protection.

Football Uniform item
Football Uniform
$120
Cheer Poms item
Cheer Poms
$20

This October, our cheerleaders want to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink pom poms. Your donation helps us purchase them and stand strong with cancer survivors in our community.

Cheer Expo Outfit item
Cheer Expo Outfit
$15

Each season our cheer teams participate in Expo. The theme this year is ”Soak Up the Sun”. Help us look our best and shine!!

Equipment Sponsor item
Equipment Sponsor
$50

Practice equipment wears down over time.  Your donation will help purchase equipment as needed to ensure players have up to date safe equipment to practice with.

Bulldogs Cheer Bow item
Bulldogs Cheer Bow
$10

Custom cheer bows are made every year. This season we have 60 cheerleaders and we’re anticipating having even more next year.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing