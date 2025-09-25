Fund-A-Need

This will cover registration for the 2026 season.
Every child should be able to participate in football or cheer regardless of inability to pay. Your donation helps to reduce the registration cost.
Helmets must be refurbished every two years to keep our players safe. Your donation directly covers this cost and makes sure every athlete takes the field with reliable protection.
This October, our cheerleaders want to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink pom poms. Your donation helps us purchase them and stand strong with cancer survivors in our community.
Each season our cheer teams participate in Expo. The theme this year is ”Soak Up the Sun”. Help us look our best and shine!!
Practice equipment wears down over time. Your donation will help purchase equipment as needed to ensure players have up to date safe equipment to practice with.
Custom cheer bows are made every year. This season we have 60 cheerleaders and we’re anticipating having even more next year.
