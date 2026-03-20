Fund a Need: Farm to School

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About this event
Helps bring local food tastings into our school, one donation at a time.
Subsidizes the cost of local bolognese for one grade level (4 classes of 25 students) at a local school.
Covers the Farm to School subsidy needed for a school (of 300 students) to enjoy local bolognese sauce.
Covers commercial kitchen and equipment use for a full tomato sauce production run.
Supports the staff who transform fresh local ingredients into school-ready meals.
Funds one complete bolognese sauce production run — enough to serve 29 schools.
Funds two full production runs, bringing local meals to Culpeper and multiple meals to Orange County students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!