George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

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George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

About this event

Fund a Need: Farm to School

9432 N James Madison Hwy

Rapidan, VA 22733, USA

Feed a Class item
Feed a Class
$15

Helps bring local food tastings into our school, one donation at a time.

Feed a Grade Level item
Feed a Grade Level
$60

Subsidizes the cost of local bolognese for one grade level (4 classes of 25 students) at a local school.

Feed a School item
Feed a School
$170

Covers the Farm to School subsidy needed for a school (of 300 students) to enjoy local bolognese sauce.

Fire Up the Kitchen item
Fire Up the Kitchen
$400

Covers commercial kitchen and equipment use for a full tomato sauce production run.

Power the Production Team item
Power the Production Team
$1,000

Supports the staff who transform fresh local ingredients into school-ready meals.

Sponsor a Full Production Run item
Sponsor a Full Production Run
$4,320

Funds one complete bolognese sauce production run — enough to serve 29 schools.

Feed the Region item
Feed the Region
$8,500

Funds two full production runs, bringing local meals to Culpeper and multiple meals to Orange County students.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!