Fund a Need: Feeding 500

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About this event
Covers food safety supplies and labels for 500 servings.
Covers packaging supplies for 500 servings.
Covers the cost of using the space and equipment to produce 500 servings.
Provides funding for the additional ingredients to transform rescued food into nutritious meals.
Covers staffing, planning, procurement, and transportation for a Feeding 500.
Fully funds one Feeding 500 event.
Helps scale up equipment and while making 500 servings for our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!