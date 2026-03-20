George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

Hosted by

George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

About this event

Fund a Need: Feeding 500

9432 N James Madison Hwy

Rapidan, VA 22733, USA

Safety Supplies item
Safety Supplies
$50

 Covers food safety supplies and labels for 500 servings.

Pack a Batch item
Pack a Batch
$100

Covers packaging supplies for 500 servings.

Fuel the Kitchen item
Fuel the Kitchen
$250

Covers the cost of using the space and equipment to produce 500 servings.

Feeding Neighbors item
Feeding Neighbors
$500

Provides funding for the additional ingredients to transform rescued food into nutritious meals.

Rescue & Reimagine item
Rescue & Reimagine
$1,000

Covers staffing, planning, procurement, and transportation for a Feeding 500.

Fund a Feeding 500 item
Fund a Feeding 500
$2,500

Fully funds one Feeding 500 event.

Expand Capacity item
Expand Capacity
$5,000

Helps scale up equipment and while making 500 servings for our community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!