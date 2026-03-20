Fund a Need: Incubation Services

Hosted by
About this event
Supports a business planning, VDH or VDACS application consultation for a new entrepreneur.
Covers one ServSafe Manager certificate (required for permitting) to be shared with the community as needed.
Helps a startup with VDACS or VDH permitting process, recipes, menus, catering planning, packaging, labeling, food truck design/ layout, or logo support.
Supports a CFEC event for new caterers and food trucks to launch their business.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!