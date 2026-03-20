George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

Hosted by

George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

About this event

Fund a Need: Incubation Services

9432 N James Madison Hwy

Rapidan, VA 22733, USA

One on One Coaching Session item
One on One Coaching Session
$100

Supports a business planning, VDH or VDACS application consultation for a new entrepreneur.

ServSafe Support item
ServSafe Support
$170

Covers one ServSafe Manager certificate (required for permitting) to be shared with the community as needed.

Branding Boost item
Branding Boost
$500

Helps a startup with VDACS or VDH permitting process, recipes, menus, catering planning, packaging, labeling, food truck design/ layout, or logo support.

Launching Lunch item
Launching Lunch
$1,000

Supports a CFEC event for new caterers and food trucks to launch their business.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!