Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom

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Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom

About this event

Fund-a-Thon Dance Party

70 Roosevelt Hwy

Colchester, VT 05446, USA

Dance Party Registration
Pay what you can

The funds from your registration are a donation that will go directly to ensuring cost is not a barrier to reproductive health. Each registration is entitled to one (1) raffle ticket for giveaways at the event!

Pay it Forward Registration
Pay what you can

The funds from your registration are a donation that covers your entry to the Dance Party, and if you have the resources, covers part or all of someone else's! Each registration is entitled to three (3) raffle tickets for giveaways at the event!

Add a donation for Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom

$

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