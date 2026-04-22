Multifest Fund-A-Thon Bingo

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3 Bingo Games will be played on the same bingo card.
First bingo game with single bingo.
Second bingo game double bingo.
Third bingo game - COVERALL!!
3 Bingo Games will be played on the same bingo cards.
First bingo game - single bingo.
Second bingo game - double bingo.
Third bingo game - COVERALL!!
3 Bingo Games will be played on the same bingo card.
First bingo game with single bingo.
Second bingo game double bingo.
Third bingo game - COVERALL!!
3 Bingo Games will be played on the same bingo card.
First bingo game with single bingo.
Second bingo game double bingo.
Third bingo game - COVERALL!!
$
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