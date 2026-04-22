Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, Inc.

Hosted by

Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, Inc.

About this event

Multifest Fund-A-Thon Bingo

182 Summers St

Charleston, WV 25301, USA

R & B - One Bingo Card
$10

3 Bingo Games will be played on the same bingo card.

First bingo game with single bingo.

Second bingo game double bingo.

Third bingo game - COVERALL!!

R & B - Two Bingo Cards
$15

3 Bingo Games will be played on the same bingo cards.

First bingo game - single bingo.

Second bingo game - double bingo.

Third bingo game - COVERALL!!

Motown - One Bingo Card
$10

3 Bingo Games will be played on the same bingo card.

First bingo game with single bingo.

Second bingo game double bingo.

Third bingo game - COVERALL!!

Motown - 2 Bingo Cards
$15

3 Bingo Games will be played on the same bingo card.

First bingo game with single bingo.

Second bingo game double bingo.

Third bingo game - COVERALL!!

Add a donation for Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, Inc.

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