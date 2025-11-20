Fundacion Fe Y Esperanza

Offered by

Fundacion Fe Y Esperanza

About this shop

Fundacion Fe Y Esperanza's Shop

Authentic Ground Oaxaca Coffee – Sip with Purpose item
Authentic Ground Oaxaca Coffee – Sip with Purpose
$51

Ethical and sustainable cafe. Available in one size to share with your loved ones.

0
Cap item
Cap
$15

Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors.

0
Colorful Beaded Tassel Earrings item
Colorful Beaded Tassel Earrings
$15

Vibrant handmade earrings from oaxaca featuring a stunning mix of orange, blue, and gold beads with elegant tassels. Perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit.

0
Floral Beaded Necklace - Multicolor item
Floral Beaded Necklace - Multicolor
$40

This stunning floral beaded necklace features vibrant colors, perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit. The intricate design showcases a blend of pink, orange, yellow, and green beads, creating a unique and eye-catching accessory.

0
Colorful Floral Beaded Jewelry Set item
Colorful Floral Beaded Jewelry Set
$60

Vibrant and eye-catching, this beaded jewelry set features a stunning floral design. Perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit.

0
Handcrafted Beaded Floral Necklace and Earring Set item
Handcrafted Beaded Floral Necklace and Earring Set
$60

This stunning handcrafted beaded necklace and earring set features vibrant floral designs. The intricate beadwork showcases a beautiful blend of orange, yellow, green, and blue colors, perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit.

0
✨ Handmade Oaxacan Bow Headbands ✨ item
✨ Handmade Oaxacan Bow Headbands ✨
$5

Beautiful, vibrant bow headbands crafted with traditional Oaxaca textiles. Each bow is hand-sewn with care by artisans, making every piece unique.


0
Handmade Oaxacan Bow clip item
Handmade Oaxacan Bow clip item
Handmade Oaxacan Bow clip
$5

Beautiful, vibrant bow headbands crafted with traditional Oaxaca textiles. Each bow is hand-sewn with care by artisans, making every piece unique.

Perfect for babies, toddlers, or adding a colorful touch to your own outfits!

0
Handmade Oaxacan Bow Headbands item
Handmade Oaxacan Bow Headbands
$5

Beautiful, vibrant bow headbands crafted with traditional Oaxaca textiles. Each bow is hand-sewn with care by artisans, making every piece unique.


0
Mini palm baskets with floral tops item
Mini palm baskets with floral tops
$10

Perfect for gifts, decor, or small keepsakes.

Made in Oaxaca, Mexico

0
Handwoven palm pouches item
Handwoven palm pouches
$10

Ideal for storing jewelry, small items, or using as unique gift packaging

0
Hand-Painted Mini Bowls item
Hand-Painted Mini Bowls
$10

Beautiful hand-painted mini bowls from Oaxaca, México, featuring vibrant traditional designs. Each bowl is crafted and painted by local artisans, making every piece unique. Perfect for décor, jewelry, keys, or small gifts.

0
Purple Tassel Earrings (Handmade in Oaxaca) item
Purple Tassel Earrings (Handmade in Oaxaca)
$5

Gorgeous handmade tassel earrings from Oaxaca, México, featuring soft silky tassels and intricately woven textiles. Lightweight and stunning for any outfit—festivals, events, or everyday wear.5

0
Turquoise Tassel Earrings (Handmade in Oaxaca) item
Turquoise Tassel Earrings (Handmade in Oaxaca)
$5

Colorful and eye-catching turquoise tassel earrings, handcrafted by Oaxacan artisans. Designed with vibrant woven patterns and silky tassels for a beautiful statement look.

0
Hand-Sewn Frida Tassel Keychain (From Oaxaca) item
Hand-Sewn Frida Tassel Keychain (From Oaxaca)
$10

Adorable hand-sewn Frida-inspired tassel keychain, made by artisans in Oaxaca, México. Crafted with felt, colorful embroidery, and a bright tassel—perfect for backpacks, purses, or as a cute cultural gift.

0
Add a donation for Fundacion Fe Y Esperanza

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!