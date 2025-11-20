Fundacion Fe Y Esperanza's Shop

About this shop
Ethical and sustainable cafe. Available in one size to share with your loved ones.
Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors.
Vibrant handmade earrings from oaxaca featuring a stunning mix of orange, blue, and gold beads with elegant tassels. Perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit.
This stunning floral beaded necklace features vibrant colors, perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit. The intricate design showcases a blend of pink, orange, yellow, and green beads, creating a unique and eye-catching accessory.
Vibrant and eye-catching, this beaded jewelry set features a stunning floral design. Perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit.
This stunning handcrafted beaded necklace and earring set features vibrant floral designs. The intricate beadwork showcases a beautiful blend of orange, yellow, green, and blue colors, perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit.
Beautiful, vibrant bow headbands crafted with traditional Oaxaca textiles. Each bow is hand-sewn with care by artisans, making every piece unique.
Beautiful, vibrant bow headbands crafted with traditional Oaxaca textiles. Each bow is hand-sewn with care by artisans, making every piece unique.
Perfect for babies, toddlers, or adding a colorful touch to your own outfits!
Beautiful, vibrant bow headbands crafted with traditional Oaxaca textiles. Each bow is hand-sewn with care by artisans, making every piece unique.
Perfect for gifts, decor, or small keepsakes.
Made in Oaxaca, Mexico
Ideal for storing jewelry, small items, or using as unique gift packaging
Beautiful hand-painted mini bowls from Oaxaca, México, featuring vibrant traditional designs. Each bowl is crafted and painted by local artisans, making every piece unique. Perfect for décor, jewelry, keys, or small gifts.
Gorgeous handmade tassel earrings from Oaxaca, México, featuring soft silky tassels and intricately woven textiles. Lightweight and stunning for any outfit—festivals, events, or everyday wear.5
Colorful and eye-catching turquoise tassel earrings, handcrafted by Oaxacan artisans. Designed with vibrant woven patterns and silky tassels for a beautiful statement look.
Adorable hand-sewn Frida-inspired tassel keychain, made by artisans in Oaxaca, México. Crafted with felt, colorful embroidery, and a bright tassel—perfect for backpacks, purses, or as a cute cultural gift.
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