Arts In The Burg
Arts In The Burg has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Arts In The Burg

Hosted by

Arts In The Burg

About this event

Add a donation for Arts In The Burg

$

Sales closed

Fundamentals of Charcoal: A 2-Part Series with Lissa Goeltz

Arts In The Burg

207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA

Standard Ticket
$39

Includes 2 Session Series and materials for in-class use

Can’t Afford Full Price
$19

If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate. The canvas will be the same length and height, but the thickness will be that of a standard canvas.

Want to Help By Paying A Little More?
$59

If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!