Fundamentals of Charcoal: A 2-Part Series with Lissa Goeltz

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA
Includes 2 Session Series and materials for in-class use
If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate. The canvas will be the same length and height, but the thickness will be that of a standard canvas.
If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!