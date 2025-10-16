Hosted by

Justice Funders

About this event

Funder Organizing Institute 2026

1501 Paseo De Peralta

Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA

Redistribution Fee
$6,550

Redistribution Fee: $6,550 per participant (Please note that a portion of your tuition will be distributed to a scholarship fund for those who have access to limited funds.)


$50 land tax (donation)

Sliding Scale: Highest Budget Range
$5,550
  • Foundation or grantmaking intermediary/PSO whose organizational grantmaking budget > $25 million 
  • Wealth advisors $500M and above in assets under management

$50 Indigenous Honor & Land Tax (donation)

Sliding Scale: Mid Budget Range
$4,550
  • Foundation or grantmaking intermediary/PSO whose organizational grantmaking budget is between $5 million - $25 million
  • Non grantmaking PSO who annual budget is > $4 million
  • Wealth advisors $100M - $499M in assets under management

$50 Indigenous Honor & Land Tax (donation)

Sliding Scale: Lowest Budget Range
$3,550
  • Foundation or grantmaking intermediary/PSO whose organizational grantmaking budget is less than $5 million and >$5,000
  • Non grantmaking PSO whose annual budget is <$4 million
  • Wealth advisors $100M in assets under management

$50 Indigenous Honor & Land Tax (donation)

Highest budget range split in two
$2,775

For participants paying at the $5550 rate who need to make two payments.

Redistribution rate split in two
$3,275

For participants paying at the $6550 rate who need to make two payments.

Second Payment w/Oga P'ogeh Land Tax
$2,050
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