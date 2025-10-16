Funder Organizing Institute 2026

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About this event
Redistribution Fee: $6,550 per participant (Please note that a portion of your tuition will be distributed to a scholarship fund for those who have access to limited funds.)
$50 land tax (donation)
$50 Indigenous Honor & Land Tax (donation)
$50 Indigenous Honor & Land Tax (donation)
$50 Indigenous Honor & Land Tax (donation)
For participants paying at the $5550 rate who need to make two payments.
For participants paying at the $6550 rate who need to make two payments.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!