FBJE Funder Partner Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 17, 2027
This membership level is for institutions that provide under $250,000 in annual grantmaking.
Valid until June 17, 2027
This membership level is for institutions that provide between $250,000 to $499,000 in annual grantmaking.
Valid until June 17, 2027
This membership level is for institutions that provide between $500,000 to $0.99 million in annual grantmaking.
Valid until June 17, 2027
This membership level is for institutions that provide between $1 million to $1.99 million in annual grantmaking.
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