Funders for Birth Justice and Equity

Offered by

Funders for Birth Justice and Equity

About the memberships

FBJE Funder Partner Membership

Institutional Membership A
$1,100

Valid until June 17, 2027

This membership level is for institutions that provide under $250,000 in annual grantmaking.

Institutional Membership B
$1,500

Valid until June 17, 2027

This membership level is for institutions that provide between $250,000 to $499,000 in annual grantmaking.

Institutional Membership C
$3,000

Valid until June 17, 2027

This membership level is for institutions that provide between $500,000 to $0.99 million in annual grantmaking.

Institutional Membership D
$4,999

Valid until June 17, 2027

This membership level is for institutions that provide between $1 million to $1.99 million in annual grantmaking.

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