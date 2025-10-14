EDUCATIONAL SERVICES FOR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Fundraiser 2025 NCS Bingo Night

20065 Rinaldi St

Northridge, CA 91326, USA

Group Package (10 seats)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a Group Package for $250 (10 seats @ $25 each) to meet the $250 fundraising minimum for NCS families. Each seat includes 5 bingo cards (unique color card for each round).

Extra Seat
$25

Optional. Need to purchase extra seats? Each seat includes 5 rounds of bingo cards. Seating and bingo cards will be issued at the event.

Set of Bingo Cards
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Optional. For those with seating, you can buy extra bingo card sets! Each set is $25 ($5 bingo cards for 5 rounds)
Your bingo cards will be issued at the event.

Set of Raffle Tickets
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Optional. Set of 5 raffle tickets. (5 chances to win a raffle price). Raffle tickets will be issued at the event.

Featured Large Raffle Prize (more to come!):
* 26" 1000W Electric Bike – 40–55 mi range, 25 mph


  

