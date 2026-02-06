Benefit Dinner 2026

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About this event
Includes dinner and the full evening program supporting St. George Christian Academy.
6 left!
Includes reserved seating for eight and the full evening program supporting St. George Christian Academy.
Includes space on the wall of the entrance hallway for a business-provided banner, as well as an advertisement in the program.
6 left!
Includes reserved seating for eight, program advertisement, special recognition during the evening, and the full program supporting St. George Christian Academy.
$
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