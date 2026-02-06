St. George Christian Academy

Hosted by

St. George Christian Academy

About this event

Benefit Dinner 2026

700 E Monte Vista Ave

Turlock, CA 95382, USA

Single Plate
$55

Includes dinner and the full evening program supporting St. George Christian Academy.

Family & Friends Table
$400

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes reserved seating for eight and the full evening program supporting St. George Christian Academy.

Business Banner Advertisement Only
$200

Includes space on the wall of the entrance hallway for a business-provided banner, as well as an advertisement in the program.

Business Partnership Table
$600

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes reserved seating for eight, program advertisement, special recognition during the evening, and the full program supporting St. George Christian Academy.

Add a donation for St. George Christian Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!