FUNDRAISER- FLAMENCO Concert-JUNE 18th 6pm

Fundraiser Concert

JUNE 18th

6:00pm

Casa Flamenca invites you to an unforgettable concert featuring our stellar lineup of remarkable flamenco artists for 2026. We're excited to kick off this event with incredible performances from our talented artists, and we need your support to keep our program thriving.





This fundraiser is vital in supporting our artists and sustaining our overall initiatives, and we genuinely hope you will join us in making this year truly special. Six exceptional artists, flown in directly from Spain, will be at the concert this evening to help us generate funds for our beautiful program.





When you purchase your ticket, you’ll also have the option to contribute an additional donation, with no extra cost associated with either the ticket or your generous gift. Plus, your donation is tax-deductible!





Join us in making this concert a reality!



