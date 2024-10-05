Fundraiser for Asheville's River Arts District Artists

"Mourning Magnolias", Cindy Burkhart 12"x12", acrylic on canvas Estimated value: $125 Cindy is an artist and educator living in Fort Collins, CO. "I try to embrace chaos and humor in my work while also exploring questions that might help make some kind of sense of this world. Creating community through artmaking is one of my primary reasons for being. Dogs and mountains are two others. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.cindyburkh.art/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable) - $20

"Mourning Magnolias", Cindy Burkhart 12"x12", acrylic on canvas Estimated value: $125 Cindy is an artist and educator living in Fort Collins, CO. "I try to embrace chaos and humor in my work while also exploring questions that might help make some kind of sense of this world. Creating community through artmaking is one of my primary reasons for being. Dogs and mountains are two others. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.cindyburkh.art/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable) - $20

seeMoreDetailsMobile