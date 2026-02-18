Hosted by

Committee to Elect Evett Williams

About this event

Fundraiser for Elect Evett Williams District 8 Commissioner

699 Broad St

Augusta, GA 30901, USA

Sisterhood Gathering Ticket
$125

Join an intimate evening of connection, conversation, and collective purpose in support of Evett Williams for District 8 Commissioner.


This investment secures your seat at the table and directly supports outreach efforts, voter engagement, and the work required to elect experienced, present leadership for our community.

Circle of Support
$200

For women who feel called to go a little further. This level strengthens our shared commitment to building leadership that listens, shows up, and serves with integrity.


Your elevated investment helps expand grassroots mobilization and deepen community impact across District 8.

Legacy Sister
$300

For those who are committed to ensuring strong, consistent, and experienced leadership for Augusta–Richmond County. Contributions at this level help strengthen field operations and maximize voter turnout efforts.

Sister In Support (Virtual Supporter)
Pay what you can

For those unable to attend but who believe in the mission and want to contribute.

Add a donation for Committee to Elect Evett Williams

$

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