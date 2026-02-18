Fundraiser for Elect Evett Williams District 8 Commissioner

About this event
Join an intimate evening of connection, conversation, and collective purpose in support of Evett Williams for District 8 Commissioner.
This investment secures your seat at the table and directly supports outreach efforts, voter engagement, and the work required to elect experienced, present leadership for our community.
For women who feel called to go a little further. This level strengthens our shared commitment to building leadership that listens, shows up, and serves with integrity.
Your elevated investment helps expand grassroots mobilization and deepen community impact across District 8.
For those who are committed to ensuring strong, consistent, and experienced leadership for Augusta–Richmond County. Contributions at this level help strengthen field operations and maximize voter turnout efforts.
For those unable to attend but who believe in the mission and want to contribute.
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