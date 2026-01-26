Lane Tech Computer Science Booster Club

Hosted by

Lane Tech Computer Science Booster Club

About this event

Fundraiser for Lane Tech Computer Science

1750 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

General admission
$75

Includes trivia, shuffleboard, and 1 drink ticket for beer, wine, well cocktail or NA beverage. Join friends and strangers on trivia teams of up to 6 people. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and may be somewhat limited, but there is plenty of table space and room for everyone to enjoy.

Full Team Cabana
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes trivia, shuffleboard, 6 drink tickets for beer, wine, well cocktails or NA beverage and a full private cabana booth for up to 6 people.

Add a donation for Lane Tech Computer Science Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!