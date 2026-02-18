Fundraiser for PauseCon DC: Meeting With Our Representatives & Capitol Hill Demonstration

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Jack and Cathryn are Elementary School music teachers from Boise, Idaho and our PauseAI local group leaders! Help them travel to DC.
Local leaders will meet with their Senators and Congressmen in DC, and use their training to lead others back home to speak with their representatives about AI danger.
Help us buy posters, flyers, and other materials for our largest demonstration on Capitol Hill.
We're running a tight ship sleeping 2 volunteers per room! Help subsidies the cost so they can make the trek to DC.
We will be renting a room at the MLK Public Library to teach our leaders grassroots lobbying. Help us cover the venue.
Be our hero. This would cover all outstanding financial aid, and allow us to invite more volunteers who could otherwise not attend.
Any donation helps us pause dangerous AI development. Donate what you can <3
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