PauseAI US

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PauseAI US

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Fundraiser for PauseCon DC: Meeting With Our Representatives & Capitol Hill Demonstration

Fly in Jack and Cathryn from Boise, Idaho item
Fly in Jack and Cathryn from Boise, Idaho
$500

Jack and Cathryn are Elementary School music teachers from Boise, Idaho and our PauseAI local group leaders! Help them travel to DC.

Sponsor Travel for a Local Leader item
Sponsor Travel for a Local Leader
$300

Local leaders will meet with their Senators and Congressmen in DC, and use their training to lead others back home to speak with their representatives about AI danger.

Purchase Protest Materials item
Purchase Protest Materials
$50

Help us buy posters, flyers, and other materials for our largest demonstration on Capitol Hill.

Subsidize a Double Room item
Subsidize a Double Room
$100

We're running a tight ship sleeping 2 volunteers per room! Help subsidies the cost so they can make the trek to DC.

Cover the Venue item
Cover the Venue
$1,000

We will be renting a room at the MLK Public Library to teach our leaders grassroots lobbying. Help us cover the venue.

Sponsor the Whole Thing! item
Sponsor the Whole Thing!
$35,000

Be our hero. This would cover all outstanding financial aid, and allow us to invite more volunteers who could otherwise not attend.

Give What You Can item
Give What You Can
Pay what you can

Any donation helps us pause dangerous AI development. Donate what you can <3

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!