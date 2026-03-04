Fundraiser for Scholarships (copy)

Our BOGO Doughnut Card is an unbeatable deal! 🍩 For every dozen doughnuts you buy, you get a FREE dozen—and each card includes 10 BOGO coupons, giving you incredible savings all year long. Best of all, the cards never expire, so you can use them whenever the craving strikes.

These cards make the perfect gift for friends, family, teachers, coworkers, or yourself—while also supporting a great cause. Every purchase helps us continue our mission, so you’re not just buying doughnuts… you’re making a difference!