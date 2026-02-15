Neighbors for Bob Starkey

Fundraiser in Support of Kyle Rizzo & Annette Ludwig

2123 Northwinds Dr

Dyer, IN 46311, USA

General Admission
$35
Outreach Sponsor
$100

Let's help Kyle & Annette get the word out about their campaigns!

2 Tickets included with this sponsorship.

Door to Door Sponsor
$250

Let's help Kyle & Annette with their efforts to reach voters face to face this spring!


2 Tickets included with this sponsorship.

Mail Blast Sponsor
$500

One of the best ways to get in front of people is the minute walk from the mailbox to the front door. Let's make sure everyone sees RIZZO & LUDWIG!


2 Tickets included with this sponsorship.

Get Out The Vote Sponsor
$1,000

All roads and efforts lead to the ballot box. From Yard Signs to digital ads, postcards and door hangers, let's get these two across the finish line!

