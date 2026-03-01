Friends for Rizzo

Hosted by

Friends for Rizzo

About this event

Fundraiser in Support of Kyle Rizzo & Annette Ludwig

2161 Northwinds Dr

Dyer, IN 46311, USA

General Admission
$35

Come and joins us for pizza and conversation!

Outreach Sponsor
$100

Let's help Kyle & Annette get the word out about their campaigns!


2 Tickets are included with this sponsorship.

Door to Door Sponsor
$250

Let's help Kyle & Annette with their efforts to reach voters face to face this sprint!


2 Tickets are included with this sponsorship.

Mail Blast Sponsor
$500

One of the best ways to get in front of people is the minute walk from the mailbox to the front door. Let's make sure everyone sees RIZZO & LUDWIG!

2 Tickets are included with this sponsorship.

Get Out The Vote Sponsor
$1,000

All roads and efforts lead to the ballot box. From Yard Signs to Digital ads, postcards and door hangers, let's get these two across the finish line!

Add a donation for Friends for Rizzo

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