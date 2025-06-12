Punta Gorda Woman's Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Punta Gorda Woman's Club, Inc.

About this event

💎 Sparkle & Sip: Event Tickets 🍷

A Vermont Touch Florist & Events

5240 Duncan Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982, USA

📢PLEASE READ
Free

Why You Might See an Extra Charge:

As voluntary contributions are Zeffy's sole source of revenue, they need to cover the costs of:

  • Credit card fees for each payment
  • Maintaining the platform (performance, speed, security of payments, among others)
  • Salaries of our small team of 20 (working to support 14,000 active nonprofits)
  • Continued development of features to keep up with your growing fundraising needs
  • Not every donor chooses to leave a contribution. For these reasons, we need to suggest contributions that are higher than just processing fees in order to maintain our services.

How to Remove the Fee:

• Look for the section labeled “Support Zeffy” during checkout.

• You’ll see a suggested amount—this can be changed.

• Simply select “Other” and enter $0 if you prefer not to contribute.

Why We’re Sharing This:

We’ve noticed that some guests weren’t aware of this optional fee and requested refunds. We want to make sure everyone feels informed and empowered when purchasing tickets.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. Every ticket you buy helps us grow our mission—and every choice you make is respected.

💎 Admission Ticket 🍷
$60

Grants a single entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. If you're buying multiple tickets, you will be prompted to provide the names and email addresses for each ticket holder. This is a required field, so thank you in advance for your support.

💎 Bling it On
$30

Includes: Wine Pull, Jewelry Box Game, Heads & Tails Game and 6 Free Raffle tickets.

Only available online thru end of day 11-10-2025

Tickets Sold Separately at the Door.

💎 Game: Wine Pull
$10

Pull a numbered cork and receive the bottle of wine that matches your number. Each bottle is valued at $10.00 or more.

💎 Game: Jewelry Box
$10

Receive a mystery box containing either a piece of candy or the winning piece of jewelry. Jewelry will be showcased in advance. Value to be determined.  

💎 Game: Heads & Tails
$5

We flip a coin; you select heads or tails beforehand. Last one standing wins a cash prize.

💎 Raffle Tickets: 6 for $5
$5

Six Chances at Winning

💎 Raffle Tickets: 15 for $10
$10

Fifteen Chances at Winning

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!