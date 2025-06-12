💎 Sparkle & Sip: Event Tickets 🍷

About this event
5240 Duncan Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982, USA
Why You Might See an Extra Charge:
As voluntary contributions are Zeffy's sole source of revenue, they need to cover the costs of:
How to Remove the Fee:
• Look for the section labeled “Support Zeffy” during checkout.
• You’ll see a suggested amount—this can be changed.
• Simply select “Other” and enter $0 if you prefer not to contribute.
Why We’re Sharing This:
We’ve noticed that some guests weren’t aware of this optional fee and requested refunds. We want to make sure everyone feels informed and empowered when purchasing tickets.
Thank you for your continued support and understanding. Every ticket you buy helps us grow our mission—and every choice you make is respected.
Grants a single entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. If you're buying multiple tickets, you will be prompted to provide the names and email addresses for each ticket holder. This is a required field, so thank you in advance for your support.
Includes: Wine Pull, Jewelry Box Game, Heads & Tails Game and 6 Free Raffle tickets.
Only available online thru end of day 11-10-2025
Tickets Sold Separately at the Door.
Pull a numbered cork and receive the bottle of wine that matches your number. Each bottle is valued at $10.00 or more.
Receive a mystery box containing either a piece of candy or the winning piece of jewelry. Jewelry will be showcased in advance. Value to be determined.
We flip a coin; you select heads or tails beforehand. Last one standing wins a cash prize.
Six Chances at Winning
Fifteen Chances at Winning
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!