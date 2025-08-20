Tunda Family Foundation Dinner & Fundraiser

Hosted by
“The reward of kindness is kindness.” Even a little bit can go a long way when we join together and do our work with joy.
In Congo, people gather around a big platter called a “sinia” to share a meal and fellowship. Liliane’s mom used to share food with the neighborhood this way. We're excited to share a meal with you!
“Alone I can't but together we (as a community) can.” If you believe in the power of collective action, this ticket is for you!
“Unity is strength.” Are you someone who has experienced how powerful we are when we work together on things that matter? Then grab this ticket now!
“A thousand begins with one.” We know that anything worth doing often takes time, but we are committed to our long term vision. Are you someone who values the long haul rooted in love? Get this ticket today!
