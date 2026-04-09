Community Day Center For Children
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Community Day Center For Children

About this event

Sales closed

Fundraising Auction: Spring 2026

CDCC Waddler-Decorated Tote Bag item
CDCC Waddler-Decorated Tote Bag
$40

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind canvas tote bag, decorated with love by the talented 1 & 2 year-olds in CDCC's Waddler Class.


INCLUDES:

  • One (1) decorated tote bag


Estimated value: PRICELESS

CDCC Toddler-Decorated Tote Bag item
CDCC Toddler-Decorated Tote Bag
$40

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind canvas tote bag, decorated with love by the talented 2 & 3 year-olds in CDCC's Toddler Class.


INCLUDES:

  • One (1) decorated tote bag


Estimated value: PRICELESS

CDCC Preschool-Decorated Tote Bag item
CDCC Preschool-Decorated Tote Bag
$40

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind canvas tote bag, decorated with love by the talented 3 & 4 year-olds in CDCC's Preschool Class.


INCLUDES:

  • One (1) decorated tote bag


Estimated value: PRICELESS

CDCC Pre-K-Decorated Tote Bag item
CDCC Pre-K-Decorated Tote Bag
$40

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind canvas tote bag, decorated with love by the talented 4 & 5 year-olds in CDCC's Pre-K Class.


INCLUDES:

  • One (1) decorated tote bag


Estimated value: PRICELESS

CDCC Kid-Decorated Jenga Set #1 item
CDCC Kid-Decorated Jenga Set #1
$40

Starting bid

A classic game and a sweet keepsake of your child's time at CDCC! These blocks were decorated by students at the Community Day Center for Children.


There are two sets available, and the winners can request that the blocks their child(ren) colored are included in the set.


INCLUDES:

  • One (1) decorated Jenga set


Estimated value: PRICELESS

CDCC Kid-Decorated Jenga Set #2 item
CDCC Kid-Decorated Jenga Set #2
$40

Starting bid

A classic game and a sweet keepsake of your child's time at CDCC! These blocks were decorated by students at the Community Day Center for Children.


There are two sets available, and the winners can request that the blocks their child(ren) colored are included in the set.


INCLUDES:

  • One (1) decorated Jenga set


Estimated value: PRICELESS

60 Minute Massage Session item
60 Minute Massage Session
$40

Starting bid

With over 15 years of experience, Frances Woods is a highly saught after massage therapist and craniosacral practitioner who, when not grandparenting CDCC alum and present students, works out of her private home in the Central District. You choose from a relaxing or therapeutic 60 minute massage, or a craniosacral session.


INLCUDES:

  • One 60-minute massage or craniosacral session

Estimate Value: $75

Island Soul Gift Card item
Island Soul Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Island Soul is a Black-owned and family-run restaurant featuring a full bar and Caribbean-inspired soul food. Since 2007, the restaurant has been a cornerstone in the community, carrying out service-oriented values and serving comforting, flavorful dishes to countless returning locals.


INCLUDES:

  • $100 gift card to Island Soul restaurant

Estimated Value: $100

Family Photo Fun Pack item
Family Photo Fun Pack
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a $55 gift certificate from talented photographer Amanda Ovena. Her family and senior portraits capture precious moments in in your children's lives.


Before your photo session, get some cute new outfits for your kids at Sugarlump, with a $50 gift certificate! Sugarlump is a Mt. Baker consignment store for maternity and kids' clothing from infant to school-age, plus books & toys.


INCLUDES:

  • One (1) $55 gift certificate for Amanda Ovena's photography services
  • One (1) $50 gift certificate for Sugarlump


Estimated value: $105

BBQ Lovers Bundle item
BBQ Lovers Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Sink your teeth into some of Seattle's most legendary smoked meat! Wood Shop BBQ has been a Central Area institution since 2014 — and when Guy Fieri came calling for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, they delivered. Now it's your turn to pull up a seat.


Then fire up in your own backyard with a BBQ tool kit and a BBQ Apron to keep the smoky magic going all summer long.


INCLUDES:

  • One (1) $50 gift certificate to Wood Shop BBQ
  • One (1) set of BBQ tools
  • One (1) BBQ apron


Estimated value: $140

Future Pilot Bundle item
Future Pilot Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Four tickets to the Museum of Flight make for an unforgettable family outing — soaring exhibits, iconic aircraft, and hands-on experiences that ignite imaginations of all ages. Round it out with a paper airplane kit to keep the fun flying long after you've landed back home. The perfect gift for the airplane enthusiast in your life!


INCLUDES:

  • Four (4) tickets to the Museum of Flight
  • One (1) paper airplane kit


Estimated value: $150

Musical Journey Bundle item
Musical Journey Bundle
$70

Starting bid

Four tickets to MoPOP put your family in the heart of Seattle's most vibrant cultural experience — interactive exhibits, iconic memorabilia, and endless inspiration for curious young minds. Then keep the creativity going at home with a kids' musical instrument set. Explore, discover, and play!


INCLUDES:

  • Four (4) tickets to MoPOP
  • One (1) kids' musical instrument set


Estimated value: $185

Wild Family Adventure Bundle item
Wild Family Adventure Bundle
$100

Starting bid

A bundle of wildlife wonder for the whole family! Explore Woodland Park Zoo together, then bring the adventure home with a subscription to Ranger Rick Jr. Magazine and an adorable snow leopard plush to snuggle.


INCLUDES:

  • Woodland Park Zoo Family Pass for up to 2 adults and 2 children
  • 12-month subscription to Ranger Rick Jr. Magazine
  • One (1) 12-inch snow leopard plush


Estimated value: $200

STEM Discovery Bundle item
STEM Discovery Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Two incredible hands-on experiences for the family's next great explorer! Uncover the secrets of the natural world at the Burke Museum, where real dinosaur fossils, geological wonders, and ancient Pacific Northwest history bring science to life. Then head to Olympia's Hands On Children's Museum, where kids engineer, experiment, and discover through immersive, play-based learning.


INCLUDES:

  • Four (4) tickets to the Burke Museum
  • Family pass to the Hands-On Kids Museum for up to 2 adults and 3 children


Estimated value: $200

Dinner and a Show Bundle item
Dinner and a Show Bundle
$100

Starting bid

A standing ovation for this bundle! Treat the family to a spectacular production at Seattle Children's Theatre — where world-class storytelling, dazzling performances, and the pure magic of live theater come together for an unforgettable outing. Then round out the fun at nearby Zeek's Pizza.


INCLUDES:

  • X tickets to Seattle Children's Theatre
  • $50 gift card for Zeek's Pizza


Estimated value: $XX

Fine Line Treatments from Luxe Beauty Fix item
Fine Line Treatments from Luxe Beauty Fix
$150

Starting bid

Fine line and wrinkles treatment using 25 units of Botox. Karen Haeck, owner of Luxe Beauty Fix, is a registered nurse and cosmetic injector. Luxe Beauty Fix is located within Intermezzo Salon in Queen Anne.


INCLUDES:

  • Fine line and wrinkles treatment using 25 units of Botox


Estimated value: $375

Seattle Sports Fan Bundle item
Seattle Sports Fan Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Cheer on your Seattle Kraken as they battle for the ice in the 2026–27 season, then trade your skates for cleats and roar alongside the Seattle Sounders in 2026! Two incredible nights out, two iconic Seattle teams — this is the ultimate fan experience for the sports lover in your life.


INCLUDES:

  • Two (2) tickets to a Seattle Kraken game in the 26/27 season
  • Two (2) tickets to a Seattle Sounders match in 2026


Estimated value: $430

Root, Grow, & Bloom Bundle item
Root, Grow, & Bloom Bundle
$200

Starting bid

A gardener's dream! Three yards of soil or compost delivered to your door (within Zone A) by Cedar Grove.

Plus, a $100 gift card to Urban Feed & Garden, a local garden center with native plants, chickens & high-quality pet supplies, plus classes & events.


INCLUDES:

  • Three (3) yards of soil/compost delivered by Cedar Grove within Zone A
  • $100 gift card to Urban Feed & Garden

Estimate value: $440

Victoria Clipper Round Trip for 2 item
Victoria Clipper Round Trip for 2
$200

Starting bid

Just a scenic ferry ride across the Salish Sea and you're in one of Canada's most charming cities! FRS Clipper is your direct, hassle-free connection between Seattle and Victoria, BC — no car, no airport, just open water and adventure waiting on the other side. Bon voyage!


INCLUDES:

  • Two (2) round-trip tickets to Victoria, BC on the FRS Clipper


Estimated value: $475

Water for Elephants @ The Paramount item
Water for Elephants @ The Paramount
$400

Starting bid

Water for Elephants is coming to the Seattle as part of the Paramount Theatre's "Broadway at the Paramount" series. Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”


After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.


INCLUDES:

  • Two (2) premium Row B orchestra seats to Water for Elephants. 6:30pm at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, October 11.


Estimated value: $900

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!