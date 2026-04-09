Fundraising Auction: Spring 2026

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Starting bid
One-of-a-kind canvas tote bag, decorated with love by the talented 1 & 2 year-olds in CDCC's Waddler Class.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: PRICELESS
Starting bid
One-of-a-kind canvas tote bag, decorated with love by the talented 2 & 3 year-olds in CDCC's Toddler Class.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: PRICELESS
Starting bid
One-of-a-kind canvas tote bag, decorated with love by the talented 3 & 4 year-olds in CDCC's Preschool Class.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: PRICELESS
Starting bid
One-of-a-kind canvas tote bag, decorated with love by the talented 4 & 5 year-olds in CDCC's Pre-K Class.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: PRICELESS
Starting bid
A classic game and a sweet keepsake of your child's time at CDCC! These blocks were decorated by students at the Community Day Center for Children.
There are two sets available, and the winners can request that the blocks their child(ren) colored are included in the set.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: PRICELESS
Starting bid
A classic game and a sweet keepsake of your child's time at CDCC! These blocks were decorated by students at the Community Day Center for Children.
There are two sets available, and the winners can request that the blocks their child(ren) colored are included in the set.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: PRICELESS
Starting bid
With over 15 years of experience, Frances Woods is a highly saught after massage therapist and craniosacral practitioner who, when not grandparenting CDCC alum and present students, works out of her private home in the Central District. You choose from a relaxing or therapeutic 60 minute massage, or a craniosacral session.
INLCUDES:
Estimate Value: $75
Starting bid
Island Soul is a Black-owned and family-run restaurant featuring a full bar and Caribbean-inspired soul food. Since 2007, the restaurant has been a cornerstone in the community, carrying out service-oriented values and serving comforting, flavorful dishes to countless returning locals.
INCLUDES:
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a $55 gift certificate from talented photographer Amanda Ovena. Her family and senior portraits capture precious moments in in your children's lives.
Before your photo session, get some cute new outfits for your kids at Sugarlump, with a $50 gift certificate! Sugarlump is a Mt. Baker consignment store for maternity and kids' clothing from infant to school-age, plus books & toys.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $105
Starting bid
Sink your teeth into some of Seattle's most legendary smoked meat! Wood Shop BBQ has been a Central Area institution since 2014 — and when Guy Fieri came calling for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, they delivered. Now it's your turn to pull up a seat.
Then fire up in your own backyard with a BBQ tool kit and a BBQ Apron to keep the smoky magic going all summer long.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $140
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Museum of Flight make for an unforgettable family outing — soaring exhibits, iconic aircraft, and hands-on experiences that ignite imaginations of all ages. Round it out with a paper airplane kit to keep the fun flying long after you've landed back home. The perfect gift for the airplane enthusiast in your life!
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
Four tickets to MoPOP put your family in the heart of Seattle's most vibrant cultural experience — interactive exhibits, iconic memorabilia, and endless inspiration for curious young minds. Then keep the creativity going at home with a kids' musical instrument set. Explore, discover, and play!
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $185
Starting bid
A bundle of wildlife wonder for the whole family! Explore Woodland Park Zoo together, then bring the adventure home with a subscription to Ranger Rick Jr. Magazine and an adorable snow leopard plush to snuggle.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Two incredible hands-on experiences for the family's next great explorer! Uncover the secrets of the natural world at the Burke Museum, where real dinosaur fossils, geological wonders, and ancient Pacific Northwest history bring science to life. Then head to Olympia's Hands On Children's Museum, where kids engineer, experiment, and discover through immersive, play-based learning.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
A standing ovation for this bundle! Treat the family to a spectacular production at Seattle Children's Theatre — where world-class storytelling, dazzling performances, and the pure magic of live theater come together for an unforgettable outing. Then round out the fun at nearby Zeek's Pizza.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $XX
Starting bid
Fine line and wrinkles treatment using 25 units of Botox. Karen Haeck, owner of Luxe Beauty Fix, is a registered nurse and cosmetic injector. Luxe Beauty Fix is located within Intermezzo Salon in Queen Anne.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $375
Starting bid
Cheer on your Seattle Kraken as they battle for the ice in the 2026–27 season, then trade your skates for cleats and roar alongside the Seattle Sounders in 2026! Two incredible nights out, two iconic Seattle teams — this is the ultimate fan experience for the sports lover in your life.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $430
Starting bid
A gardener's dream! Three yards of soil or compost delivered to your door (within Zone A) by Cedar Grove.
Plus, a $100 gift card to Urban Feed & Garden, a local garden center with native plants, chickens & high-quality pet supplies, plus classes & events.
INCLUDES:
Estimate value: $440
Starting bid
Just a scenic ferry ride across the Salish Sea and you're in one of Canada's most charming cities! FRS Clipper is your direct, hassle-free connection between Seattle and Victoria, BC — no car, no airport, just open water and adventure waiting on the other side. Bon voyage!
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $475
Starting bid
Water for Elephants is coming to the Seattle as part of the Paramount Theatre's "Broadway at the Paramount" series. Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
INCLUDES:
Estimated value: $900
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