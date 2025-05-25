Alabama Opticians Association
AOA Fundraising CE Hour
Zoom for 1 Hour ABO CE From The Comfort of Your Home!
1 CE Hour
$10
One Education Hour To help build a strong profession for Opticians in Alabama
One Education Hour To help build a strong profession for Opticians in Alabama
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Partner Donation
$5
I would like to donate to the Alabama Opticians Association to build a better future for Opticians In Alabama
I would like to donate to the Alabama Opticians Association to build a better future for Opticians In Alabama
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Society of Friends Donation
$10
I care about a strong future for Opticians
I care about a strong future for Opticians
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Partner In Success Donation
$25
Commitment to building a firm foundation for Opticians
Commitment to building a firm foundation for Opticians
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Partners in Hope
$50
Partnership for the advancing the profession
Partnership for the advancing the profession
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Partners In Excellence
$100
Partner to elevate practice standards, promote eye health awareness for all Alabama Opticians.
Partner to elevate practice standards, promote eye health awareness for all Alabama Opticians.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout