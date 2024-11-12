Fundraising Gala- Mercy in Action: Driving Hope for Our Youth

- 10 Tickets and Full Table Reserved
- Live mention on stage sponsor acknowledgement
- Business card add
- 2 VIP Tickets to private meet and greet with Keynote Speaker Mahmoud Abdul Rauf
Silver Sponsorship Package
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
-10 Tickets and Full Table Reserved
-Live mention on stage sponsor acknowledgement
- 1/2 page Business ad
- Logo Displayed on Banner
- 4 VIP Tickets to private meet and greet with Keynote Speaker Mahmoud Abdul Rauf
Gold Sponsorship Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- 10 Tickets and Full Table Reserved
- Live mention on stage sponsor acknowledgement
- Full page Business ad
- Logo Displayed on Banner
- 8 VIP Tickets to private meet and greet with Keynote Speaker Mahmoud Abdul Rauf
Platinum Sponsorship Package
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- 10 Tickets Full Table Reserved
- 8 VIP tickets to a private meet and greet with Keynote speaker Mahmoud Abdul Rauf
- Live mention on stage sponsor acknowledgement
- Logo displayed on banner
- Proud Sponsor Logo on Socials and Website
- Vending Table 10x10 Space
- 5 Minute Stage time for sponsor to self introduce-introduce the company (Pending Masjid Approval)
- Full First page ad
Half Page Ad Sponsorship
$100
Your business Ad will be featured in the program Ad book for the event.
Full Page Ad Sponsorship
$200
Your business Ad will be featured in the program Ad book for the event.
Add a donation for Masjid Mujahideen
$
