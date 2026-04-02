Fundraising Raffle

About this event
Raffle tickets for this denim bag- $10 each ticket, 10 total. Custom made by Kris, infused with love and adoration for the breed.
15 x 12 inch, two pockets
Winner will be chosen by random draw
Generously donated by Snoozer Dog Beds, this is a large sized Rectangle Cave Bed in Marmot Sand Valued at $187.95. It will comfortably fit 3-4 DSF or even better a bigger dog with a DSF.
Only 13 tickets will be sold and then the item will be raffled off
Donated by Pro-Mohs- gorgeous purple and pink bullhide lead, soft in the hand and strong- only 9 tickets available and then the item will be raffled off
Beautiful handmade zipper pouch - only 13 tickets will be sold!
Beautiful custom embroidered and handmade bag with a DSF on it - only 11 tickets sold (jug for perspective only)
Custom 3 ft teal beaded lead and good luck show vibes from Kris- only 6 tickets sold
Lovely custom DSF handmade and embroidered bag (no jug) - only 11 tickets sold
Your dog made into an adorable crocheted toy by Lee Anne Curtis- just send her some photos. Any short haired breed OK!
only 8 sold, will be sent to you once is made
Generously donated by Elizabeth- only 8 sold,
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!