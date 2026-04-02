Danish Swedish Farmdog Club Of America Inc

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Danish Swedish Farmdog Club Of America Inc

About this event

Fundraising Raffle

Custom Denim Bag item
Custom Denim Bag
$10

Raffle tickets for this denim bag- $10 each ticket, 10 total. Custom made by Kris, infused with love and adoration for the breed.

15 x 12 inch, two pockets

Winner will be chosen by random draw

Snoozer Bed item
Snoozer Bed
$20

Generously donated by Snoozer Dog Beds, this is a large sized Rectangle Cave Bed in Marmot Sand Valued at $187.95. It will comfortably fit 3-4 DSF or even better a bigger dog with a DSF.

Only 13 tickets will be sold and then the item will be raffled off

4 ft braided leather lead item
4 ft braided leather lead
$10

Donated by Pro-Mohs- gorgeous purple and pink bullhide lead, soft in the hand and strong- only 9 tickets available and then the item will be raffled off

8x10 inch zipper pocket lead/show organizer item
8x10 inch zipper pocket lead/show organizer
$5

Beautiful handmade zipper pouch - only 13 tickets will be sold!

DSF bag 10 by 12 inch item
DSF bag 10 by 12 inch
$8

Beautiful custom embroidered and handmade bag with a DSF on it - only 11 tickets sold (jug for perspective only)

Custom teal lead item
Custom teal lead
$10

Custom 3 ft teal beaded lead and good luck show vibes from Kris- only 6 tickets sold

DSF custom bag 10 by 12 item
DSF custom bag 10 by 12
$8

Lovely custom DSF handmade and embroidered bag (no jug) - only 11 tickets sold

Custom crocheted your dog item
Custom crocheted your dog
$10

Your dog made into an adorable crocheted toy by Lee Anne Curtis- just send her some photos. Any short haired breed OK!

only 8 sold, will be sent to you once is made

$50 chewy gift card
$8

Generously donated by Elizabeth- only 8 sold,

Add a donation for Danish Swedish Farmdog Club Of America Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!