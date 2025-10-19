Wreath Fundraiser

Deluxe Mixed Wreath item
Deluxe Mixed Wreath
$22

These classic elegant wreaths offer natural Northwest beauty and fragrance accented with pinecones and berries.


Size - 16"

Deluxe Mixed Wreath item
Deluxe Mixed Wreath
$35

These classic elegant wreaths offer natural Northwest beauty and fragrance accented with pinecones and berries.


Size - 24"

Deluxe Mixed Wreath item
Deluxe Mixed Wreath
$39

These classic elegant wreaths offer natural Northwest beauty and fragrance accented with pinecones and berries.


Size - 30"

Noble Fir Candy Cane item
Noble Fir Candy Cane
$38

Fun, festive, and different!

Amazingly fragrant and long lasting.


Size - 36"

Noble Fir Cross item
Noble Fir Cross
$38

A beautiful reminder of the reason for the season.


Size - 30"

Cedar Garland item
Cedar Garland
$36

Drape this gorgeous Cedar Garland on mantels, banisters, door frames or anywhere you want to add the look and smell of the holiday season.


Size - 15 feet long

Mixed Evergreen Swag item
Mixed Evergreen Swag
$22

Enhance the beauty of your home with this stunning premium mix of Northwest greens!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing